Ivalua and CKS Consulting Announce Successful Implementation of Requests-for-Quotations Solution at CERN

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , and CKS Consulting, one of its longtime European implementation partners, announced today that the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) has successfully deployed the Request for Quotation (RFQ) module (Spot bid).

Following a comprehensive and competitive bidding process, CERN concluded that Ivalua was the best fit to serve its main requirements: automating Requests for Quotations (inviting registered and prospect bidders, receiving and ranking bids), ensuring compliance with CERN procurement rules, integrating with CERN systems, and providing a superior user experience.

As a partner and reseller of Ivalua, CKS Consulting was the single point of contact for the CERN project team, handling both the platform's configuration and its integration within a demanding IT landscape, and supporting the change management activities.

"CKS and Ivalua provided us with an easy-to-use and efficient solution that allows us to simplify processes for our users," said Vlad Armeanu, Product Manager, Procurement and Supply Chain business software solutions at CERN. "We look forward to opening a new chapter of procurement digitalization with Ivalua and CKS Consulting."

"CKS is extremely proud to partner with Ivalua to bring value to CERN, a globally recognized, flagship scientific institution. We have delivered a highly flexible solution that meets CERN's current requirement and can seamlessly evolve alongside the organization's digitalization roadmap," underlined Pierre-Edouard Labbé, Partner at CKS.

"Streamlining sourcing processes is key to increasing efficiency and we are delighted to combine the capabilities of the Ivalua platform with CKS' expertise to enable CERN to successfully continue its digital transformation," said Dan Amzallag, Ivalua's Chief Operating Officer (COO).

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About CKS

Founded in 2003, CKS is a European independent and specialized procurement consulting company, supporting its public and private clients along three business lines: strategic and operational consulting, BPO procurement services, and S2C and P2P information systems implementation.

CKS and its dedicated technical integration subsidiary Lysint have been strategic Ivalua implementation partners for more than 15 years. Combining the procurement experience of functional experts and the strong integration skills of certified integration professionals allows CKS to support its customers in all stages of the implementation project and to provide high value-added products and services, including after Go-Live. More on www.cks-consulting.com

About CERN

CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, is one of the world's leading laboratories for particle physics. The Organization is located on the French-Swiss border, with its headquarters in Geneva. Its Member States are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Cyprus, Estonia and Slovenia are Associate Member States in the pre-stage to Membership. Croatia, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Pakistan, Türkiye and Ukraine are Associate Member States. Japan and the United States of America currently have Observer status, as do the European Union and UNESCO. The Observer status of the Russian Federation and of JINR is suspended in accordance with the CERN Council Resolutions of 8 March 2022 and 25 March 2022, respectively.

