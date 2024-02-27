Ivalua Announces Winners from its 2023 Partner Awards

Ivalua's rapidly growing, global partner ecosystem accelerates growth, innovation and customer value realization.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced the winners from its annual global partner awards. The awards recognize contribution and impact to Ivalua's success based on joint business development and expansion of certified consultants.

The winning partners are:

  • Global Partner of the Year: KPMG, which has been recognized as the Global Partner of the Year for six consecutive years.
  • EMEA Partner of the Year: PwC
  • Americas Partner of the Year: Optis
  • APAC Partner of the Year: PwC
  • Channel Sales Partner of the Year: CKS Consulting

In addition to the Partner of the Year awards, Ivalua also recognized additional partners bringing strong collaboration and value to customers by awarding the following "Value Partners": The Shelby Group (Americas), Accenture (EMEA), WNS Optibuy (DACH), KPMG (UK & Nordics), and Cyrias (Southern Europe).

Ivalua's partners are a critical part of Ivalua's success, as well as its customers. There are currently approximately 2,000 partner consultants certified on Ivalua's platform globally. Besides supporting new business opportunities and implementing projects, partners provide value-add services such as change management to customers and accelerate innovation on Ivalua's platform. Ivalua's low-code / no-code platform allows partners to rapidly build new capabilities that would require developers to build at competitors. For example, during Ivalua's recent Generative AI Innovation Cup, partners developed 25 new use cases in only 48 hours without any coding. These and other innovations can be certified and made available to customers through Ivalua's Add-on Store.

"In the past eight years, our "100% partners" strategy for services has allowed us to scale our capacity to serve our Customers' needs across the globe, while we accelerated innovations. For yet another year, our Partners helped us and our customers achieve success. I'd like to thank all of them and congratulate the winners of this year's awards," said Gabriel Giret, VP Global Alliances & Academy at Ivalua.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

