Ivalua Appoints Laura Smith as Vice President Sales for North America

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , today announced the appointment of Laura Smith as Regional Vice President Sales for North America.

With 15 years of proven success in the procurement technology space, Laura is a sales leader with considerable expertise in building go-to-market strategies, effectively leading sales teams and collaborating with a network of partners to define and implement procurement solutions for the world's leading brands and public sector organizations. Laura has been with Ivalua since 2017 and has previously led the manufacturing industry segment in North America, which has since seen strong year-on-year growth.

"With the support of our talented teams, Laura's appointment will be crucial in driving forward Ivalua's ambition to further embrace opportunities in the North American market," commented Franck Lheureux, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Ivalua. "Laura's expertise will be particularly valuable in growing our customer base in focus market segments, all of which experience significant transformations in their supply chain environment, and enabling organizations to unlock strategic value through procurement and finance-led digital transformation", Lheureux added.

