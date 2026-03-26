Ivalua Celebrates Customer and Partner Award Winners at Ivalua NOW

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in AI-powered spend management, announced the winners of its annual global customer and partner awards at Ivalua NOW in Paris.

Ivalua's customer awards recognize organizations that demonstrate exceptional impact, innovation, and tangible business outcomes. This year's winners featured exceptional use of AI in procurement, rapid deployment, and effective supplier data management.

2026 Customer Award winners:

Technology Innovation and Excellence Award: Hutchinson

Procurement Trailblazer - Making a Difference: Körber

Procurement Community Team Spirit: TÜV SÜD

Best New Deployment: IPC International

IPC International commented: "This recognition celebrates the success of our Source-to-Contract deployment, which wouldn't have been possible without exceptional collaboration". "It shows how teamwork, strong partnerships, and a phased and structured approach to roll-out, can deliver digital transformation at pace," noted Jenny Eisen, IPC International Project Lead.

Franck Lheureux, CEO at Ivalua, added: "Our customers' achievements show the power of effectively combining people, technology, and processes. We are proud to support leading organizations worldwide and help them accelerate their ambitious transformation goals. Congratulations to this year's award winners, we are honored to be part of your journey."

The partner awards recognize contributions to the success of Ivalua and its customers over the past year, based on joint business initiatives and the growth of certified consultants.

Partner Awards winners:

Global Partner of the Year: Deloitte

EMEA Partner of the Year: Capgemini

AMER Partner of the Year: Deloitte

APAC Partner of the Year: KPMG

Ivalua also recognized eight Value Award winners: KPMG (Northern Europe), PwC (Southern Europe/Middle East), Axys (France/Belux), Accenture (Procurement Transformation), Optis (Collaboration). Sourcing Champions (Channel Sales), Modali Consulting (Project Excellence), and Deloitte India (Ivalua Practice Development).

"From enabling organizations to fully harness our technology to helping us drive innovation, our partners play a vital role in Ivalua's growth. The continued expansion of our partner ecosystem and community of certified Ivalua experts demonstrates the strong momentum we're achieving together," added Gabriel Giret, VP Global Alliances & Academy at Ivalua. "Congratulations to this year's winners and thanks to all our partners for their ongoing, outstanding support."

Ivalua significantly expanded its partner ecosystem in the past year as Ivalua continued to gain market share and partner interest. Certified implementation consultants grew by 27% worldwide to over 3,100. Similarly, technology partners grew by 39% as Ivalua rapidly expanded its ecosystem. Ivalua is the Source-to-Pay platform of choice for many technology partners due to Ivalua's comprehensive, extensible data model and intelligent workflows. Partner data can be fully captured in Ivalua's platform and used to guide intelligent workflows, automatically driving customer spending based on company policies and changing market conditions.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the only truly unified, enterprise AI platform for managing spend and suppliers. We seamlessly connect people, AI agents, workflows and data, making businesses more profitable, resilient, and sustainable. We are trusted by over 500 of the world's most admired brands and consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Ivalua