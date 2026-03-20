Ivalua Kicks Off 2026 with Hat-Trick of Comparably Best Company Awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in AI-powered spend management, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Comparably as a Best Company for its Outlook, for Women, and for Diversity. These awards are based on feedback collected over 12 months from current employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com.

In 2025, Ivalua closed a strong year with a +24% organic growth in subscription revenue and continued workforce expansion to over 1,000 people across 15 offices worldwide, with expanded sites in New York, Singapore, and Sydney. Reflecting the company's strong momentum, recognized through the Best Company Outlook award, 91% of Ivalua employees told Comparably they are "confident about the future success of the company".

The Best Company for Women accolade doesn't come by chance; it highlights Ivalua's ongoing commitment to creating environments where women can thrive. In 2025, Ivalua led several Women & Procurement initiatives, from meetings and webinars to panels, dinners and workshops. This is complemented by Ivalua's own Women Committee, aimed at further fostering a positive and supportive working environment for women by creating a space to exchange best practices, collaborate, and drive meaningful change.

"With over 1,000 people across the world in North America, EMEA, and APAC, Ivalua truly is one global team united and strengthened by different cultures and experiences," said Annie Lelievre, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Ivalua. "I am proud to see that our people recognize the culture of trust and collaboration that we are building together. We look forward to continuing this momentum in 2026 and beyond."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the only truly unified, enterprise AI platform for managing spend and suppliers. We seamlessly connect people, AI agents, workflows and data, making businesses more profitable, resilient, and sustainable. We are trusted by over 500 of the world's most admired brands and consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Comparably

Comparably by ZoomInfo is a leading employee review platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, and education – it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and salary data. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit comparably.com.

Methodology

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (Feb. 9, 2025 through Feb. 9, 2026). Questions are asked in yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, and multiple-choice format. The answer to each question was given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size. To qualify, Large companies (more than 500 employees) must have met a minimum of 75 employee participants and SMB companies (up to 500 employees) must have a minimum of 25 employee participants. For statistical significance, additional weight was given to companies with more participation from their employee base, relative to company size. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required. Complete methodology can be found by visiting Awards FAQ.

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SOURCE Ivalua