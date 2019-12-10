Ivalua Cited as a 'Leader' in eProcurement by Independent Research Firm

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in cloud Spend Management solutions , today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research Inc. in "The Forrester Wave™: eProcurement Platforms, Q4 2019."

As stated in the report, eProcurement platforms "give CPOs complete, timely visibility of who is buying what from whom by helping employees get the products and services they need for their work."

Ivalua was ranked as a Leader based on its scores in the current offering and strategy criteria. The current offering components scored include product procurement, services procurement, approvals, reporting, supplier adoption and globalization. The strategy category considered product and corporate strategy. Customer references were also part of the evaluation.

In its vendor profile section, the report notes that "Ivalua has one of the smartest, most flexible, and easy-to-use suites" and that "[i]ts modular architecture and commercial model enable customers to start with eProcurement and expand over time towards a full ePurchasing suite." The report also notes that "Ivalua leads the field in infusing AI-driven aids and alerts to users throughout its suite."

This report continues the growing 3rd party recognition of Ivalua in the eProcurement market. In August of this year Ivalua was recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites. In May, Ivalua was awarded the best P2P Specialist Provider by an independent panel of industry veterans at the 2019 World Procurement Awards.

"eProcurement technology has advanced greatly in recent years. Effective solutions today provide employees the consumer-like purchasing experience they expect while freeing procurement staff to focus on more strategic activities," said David Khuat-Duy, Corporate CEO of Ivalua. "We are proud to be recognized as an eProcurement leader in this evaluation."

To access the report, please click: The Forrester Wave: eProcurement Platforms, Q4 2019

