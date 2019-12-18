Ivalua Cited as a 'Leader' in Source-to-Contract Technology by Independent Research Firm

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in cloud Spend Management solutions , today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research Inc. in "The Forrester Wave™: Source-To-Contract Suites, Q4 2019." Ivalua is now the only vendor positioned as a Leader in four separate reports -- the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, The Forrester Wave™: eProcurement Platforms, Q4 2019 and this report.

According to the report, "In today's business world, success depends as much on the performance of the suppliers a firm uses as it does on the capabilities of the workers it employs. Choosing the right suppliers for the spend categories that matter, creating the right contract with these suppliers, building the right relationship with suppliers, and achieving the right performance from them with the lowest risk — all of these activities help a firm establish a base of supplier partners that will help it win in the market. S2C suites offer the software tools to achieve these objectives."

Ivalua was ranked as a Leader based on its scores in the current offering and strategy criteria. The current offering components scored include spend analytics, eSourcing capabilities, contract life-cycle management, supplier risk and performance management, integration, globalization and references for usability and vendor support. The strategy category considered product and corporate strategy as well as performance and financial position.

In its vendor profile section, the report notes that "[a]ll four of its S2C modules are strong, with special strength in supplier risk and performance management and spend analytics. It has advanced features for direct materials and for services compared to the other vendors in this Wave." The report also notes that Ivalua's "reference clients gave it top marks for usability and implementation and ongoing support" and that "[t]hese same clients had the most complete and extensive implementation of the S2C suite of all the reference clients we interviewed. Its market approach, planned enhancements, implementation approach, and financial performance are strategic strengths."

"At Transalta, managing costs and delivering continuous improvements in sustainability are fundamental to who we are, and what we expect from our suppliers," said Timothy Morrison, Manager, Supply Chain at Transalta. "Ivalua's source-to-contract suite helps us better manage our spend and suppliers to deliver continuous improvements in these areas. That allows us to ultimately deliver better value to our customers."

The Forrester report continues a steady stream of recognition for Ivalua and its customers. Last week, Ivalua was positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: eProcurement Platforms, Q4 2019." At the Future of Sourcing Awards in October, Ivalua and Sprint won a joint award for "Innovations in Third Party Management" and Ivalua and Fannie Mae won a joint award for "Innovations in Digitization." Ivalua is also positioned as a Leader in the current Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites and Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites.

"Optimizing the source-to-contract process is critical if Procurement is to meet its growing list of objectives, including driving innovation, reducing costs and effectively managing risk," said David Khuat-Duy, Corporate CEO of Ivalua. "With Ivalua, customers don't have to compromise between having a complete suite and deploying best of breed capabilities in each process."

To access the report, please click: The Forrester Wave: Source-To-Contract Suites, Q4 2019

Ivalua is the Procurement empowerment platform. Recognized as a Leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua's Source-to-Pay suite is leveraged by over 300 leading companies across the globe to manage over $500 Billion in direct and indirect spend. The platform's combination of ease-of-use, depth, breadth, and flexibility ensures high employee and supplier adoption, rapid time to value and the ability to meet unique or evolving requirements, evidenced by the industry's leading 98%+ retention rate. Realize the possibilities at www.ivalua.com. Follow us at @Ivalua.

