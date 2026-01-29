Ivalua Closes a Strong 2025 marked by Accelerating Growth, Recognition, and Innovation

Record number of new customers, a rapidly growing partner ecosystem, and strategic investments in AI support as Ivalua captures a greater share of the global Spend Management market

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend and supplier management, announces a record 2025, marked by strong commercial momentum, a substantial expansion of its partner network, and the rollout of major AI innovations.

Procurement Market Context and Dynamics

Against a backdrop of economic and geopolitical uncertainty, organizations have invested heavily in technology to reinforce the resilience and performance of their supply chains.

In 2025, procurement leaders faced persistently rising costs, increasing trade policy volatility, new regulations, and supply chain shocks. Companies accelerated their digitalization to build supply chain resilience, enhance profitability, and strengthen their sustainability credentials. While most agreed on the potentially transformative impact of AI, few have yet fully harnessed its promise.

Ivalua's Performance in 2025

Growth and key indicators:

Subscription Revenue Organic growth: +24%

Growing profitability, strong cash flow, and 0 debt

Number of employees: expanded to over 1,000 across 15 offices worldwide, with expanded ones opening in New York, Singapore, and Sydney

Record number (16) of Comparably Best Company awards , including for Best Outlook, Leadership, and Culture.

Customer Acceleration in 2025

Over 500 of the world's most admired brands now partner with Ivalua to increase profitability, resilience, productivity, and sustainability. In 2025, Ivalua signed a record number of new customers across all major regions and sectors including industry leaders such as BAE Systems Inc. (Aerospace & Defense), Pernod Ricard (Food & Beverage), Beneva and CNP Assicura (Financial Services), Deichmann (Retail), Oman Air (Aviation), Pacific International Lines (Logistics), Konica Minolta (Business Services), Harman (Electronics), Convergint (Technology), and many more.

Partners

In 2025, Ivalua further strengthened its partner ecosystem with a 27% rise in certified partners and consultants, reaching 3,100. Ivalua also expanded its global footprint with 18% new System Integrator (SI) partnerships and successfully delivered multiple projects alongside both SIs and boutique partners.

Additionally, Ivalua's technology partner network continued to experience significant momentum, growing by 39% and culminating in the inaugural Ivalua TechX event that took place in October in Paris.

Analyst & Industry Recognition

Ivalua earned extensive analyst and industry recognition in 2025, securing Leader positions across multiple evaluations, including:

Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites (2024, 2025, and 2026)

Leader in all IDC MarketScapes of Worldwide, AI-enabled suites (S2P, P2P, CLM)

Leader by Spend Matters in Intake & Orchestration, AP & Invoice Application, Spend Analytics, SRPM, and Sourcing/Direct Materials Sourcing.

Leader in Hackett's first AP Matrix

In addition to these analyst recognitions, G2 named Ivalua an Enterprise Leader in Contract Management, Procure‑to‑Pay, Purchasing, and Strategic Sourcing, and, for the first time, for Highest User Adoption (Enterprise) in Strategic Sourcing.

ESG & CSR commitments

In 2025, Ivalua achieved significant milestones:

Earned the EcoVadis Gold Medal

Published its first Annual Sustainability Report

Launched a global, employee-led CSR program

Struck a new partnership with Climeworks for carbon offsetting

Strengthened its global E-Waste management process

Looking Ahead to 2026

In 2026, Ivalua will gather over 1,600 procurement and supply chain leaders at its global, flagship event, Ivalua NOW , on March 11 and 12 in Paris at the Carrousel du Louvre. The Procurement Innovation on Tour series will follow across key global markets, expanding opportunities for customers and partners to connect. A robust roadmap of innovations is planned, with a focus on agentic capabilities that deliver tangible, measurable value to customers and their suppliers.

"2025 showed that in times of disruption, innovation and partnership are inseparable for any organization that wants to thrive. At Ivalua, we're privileged to be the partner of choice for some of the world's most advanced and forward‑thinking brands, and we look forward to continuing to deliver solutions that not only solve their most complex challenges but empower them to drive sustained performance and innovate," said Franck Lheureux, CEO of Ivalua. "Ivalua's unified platform provides the solid foundation of data, workflows and agents needed to unlock the promise of AI within large enterprises and deliver transformational value."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the only truly unified, enterprise AI platform for managing spend and suppliers. We seamlessly connect people, AI agents, workflows and data, making businesses more profitable, resilient, and sustainable. We are trusted by over 500 of the world's most admired brands and consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

