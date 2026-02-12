Masdar City Achieves Procurement Excellence with Ivalua, Winning "Best Procurement Technology Implementation" Award

Masdar City reduces administrative effort by 95% and increases buyer productivity by 80% through AI-enabled procurement transformation.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Masdar City has been honoured with the Best Procurement Technology Implementation award at the Middle East Procuretech & Supply Chain Innovation Summit 2026. The award recognizes Masdar City's successful procurement transformation, delivering measurable improvements in operational excellence, governance effectiveness, and organizational productivity through the strategic deployment of the Ivalua platform.

Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban development in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and a global hub for innovation, artificial intelligence, and high-impact future industries. It is a thriving city where people live, work, and build the future together, and it is home to an established free zone that enables over 2000 companies to set up and operate their businesses entirely within the city.

Masdar City's procurement function plays a central role in supporting this ecosystem, enabling complex engineering, construction, corporate, and free zone operations while upholding strong governance, transparency, and compliance. Prior to its transformation, procurement processes were fragmented across legacy systems and manual workflows, resulting in inefficiencies and limited end-to-end visibility.

As part of its digital transformation journey, Masdar City consolidated five legacy procurement systems into a single, integrated Source-to-Pay platform enabled by Ivalua and enhanced with embedded Generative AI capabilities while ensuring full compliance with UAE regulatory and information security requirements. The platform supports key procurement activities such as RfP drafting, contract summarization, supplier research, and guided procurement processes. Fully digital workflows have accelerated procurement cycles, improved transparency, and strengthened governance, while real-time dashboards provide enhanced visibility, accountability, and cross-functional alignment. The solution also ensures complete audit trails, version control, and reliable reporting, enabling faster and more informed decision-making.

Key Business Outcomes

95% reduction in administrative effort in contract management through centralization and automation

85% improvement in compliance enabled by real-time monitoring and streamlined approvals

80% increase in buyer productivity, supported by Generative AI across RfPs, contract analysis, and supplier intelligence

100% reduction in Tender Committee approval cycle times through workflows aligned with business and governance requirements

"Our collaboration with Ivalua has been instrumental in delivering a meaningful and measurable procurement transformation," said Suwaid Al Badi, Associate Director – Corporate Services at Masdar City. "This award reflects Masdar City's commitment to innovation, governance, and operational excellence. By implementing an integrated, AI-enabled procurement platform, we have elevated procurement into a strategic function that delivers efficiency, compliance, transparency, and executive visibility. The use of AI has enhanced productivity while enabling real-time, data-driven decision-making, and we look forward to continuing this journey."

"We are proud to support Masdar City in this award-winning transformation," said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer at Ivalua. "This achievement demonstrates the impact of a unified Source-to-Pay platform in complex procurement environments, and we are honored to partner with organizations that are setting new benchmarks for procurement excellence."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the only truly unified, enterprise AI platform for managing spend and suppliers. We seamlessly connect people, AI agents, workflows and data, making businesses more profitable, resilient, and sustainable. We are trusted by over 500 of the world's most admired brands and consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Masdar City

Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban community, a world-class business and technology hub, and a "green print" for cities that want to be part of the solution to climate change. With one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, we are dedicated to creating a new kind of city, a new way of working and living, and a more sustainable future for everyone.

The Masdar City Free Zone is a diverse, innovative, and ambitious group of over 2,000 organizations that benefit from comprehensive business support as well as the city's rich ecosystem. Tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens Energy, G42, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several Fortune 500 companies, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The Masdar City Free Zone also includes The Catalyst, a clean-tech start-up investor powered by both Masdar City and BP.

