Ivalua Earns TISAX Certification for Security Excellence in the Automotive Industry

The achievement furthers Ivalua's growing strength in the automotive sector.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, is proud to announce that it has obtained the TISAX certification. TISAX stands for "Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange" (registered trademark, regulated by the ENX Association).

TISAX is a globally recognized standard for information security management in the automotive industry. It was established through a joint initiative of the VDA (German Association of the Automotive Industry) and the ENX (European Network Exchange) to address the specific security requirements of the automotive sector and develop a consistent, high-quality standard for information security. Ivalua has achieved the TISAX Level 2 (AL2) certificate upon an assessment of several information security and data protection requirements. The results can be viewed in the ENX portal . TISAX and TISAX results are not intended for the general public.

Ivalua has become the Spend Management platform of choice for automotive organizations, serving over 20 vehicle and parts manufacturing customers, including leaders like Volkswagen, Hutchinson, Cummins-Meritor, DRÄXLMAIER, GKN, PSA Groupe, BorgWarner, Northvolt, Grupo Antolin and many others.

Ivalua's ability to support all spend types, including direct, and indirect, as well as assets and tooling makes it an excellent fit for automotive businesses. Additionally, Ivalua can effectively digitize not just traditional Source-to-Pay processes but also those that are unique or strategically important to automotive manufacturers such as new product introductions and Bill of Materials management. Ivalua's highly secure platform architecture is another key factor, with Ivalua being the vendor of choice of many of the most security conscious businesses and governments across the world.

"Given the drastic changes facing automotive organizations from the shift towards electric vehicles to evolving business models and changing regulations, coupled with the need to constantly innovate, technology plays an increasingly critical role. Robust technical capabilities need to be matched with the security standards to protect data privacy and intellectual property," said Franck Lheureux, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Ivalua. "The TISAX assessment represents a significant milestone for Ivalua, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to ensuring the security standards in the automotive industry."

