Ivalua Empowers Exiros to Streamline Procurement with Over 80,000 Suppliers

Ivalua's seamless integration with the ERP systems of the Exiros network enables them to effectively manage all supplier operations from a single platform.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management today announced that it has extended its partnership with Exiros enabling them to continue to streamline purchasing operations globally for the company's extensive supplier network.

Exiros is a global procurement company present in 29 cities across 15 countries and is part of the Techint Group.

A customer since 2016, Exiros has been using Ivalua's platform to onboard, qualify and record all its suppliers for its indirect spend, direct spend and CapEx. Exiros currently manages more than 81,000 registered suppliers across 100 countries worldwide, processing 2.8 million transaction items every year. Exiros consolidates over USD 13 billion in purchases yearly across a wide range of categories including spare parts, supplies and raw materials, transportation and logistics, and specialized services.

A critical aspect of the successful collaboration between Ivalua and Exiros is the seamless integration of the Ivalua platform with the respective ERP and CRM systems of the companies operating under the Techint umbrella. This enables Exiros to consolidate global supplier management operations from a central platform.

"Ivalua has been instrumental in effectively managing our vast and complex network of valued suppliers," said Francisco Severi, Director of IT and Corporate Services at Exiros. "Ivalua's robust, yet flexible integration capabilities enable us to streamline our supplier management operations across the companies, achieving transparency and fostering collaboration; we look forward to continuing our procurement digitization journey."

"Thanks to its unrivalled flexibility and integration capabilities, Ivalua empowers large companies like Exiros to efficiently manage all suppliers across multiple business entities from a centralized platform," said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer at Ivalua. "We are delighted to extend our successful partnership with Exiros."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity.

