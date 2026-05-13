Laiterie des Ardennes Enhances Supplier Management with Ivalua and Kronos by EPSA

Belgium's dairy cooperative successfully deploys Ivalua's Supplier Relationship Management platform to strengthen supplier collaboration, visibility, and operational performance.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, the global leader in AI-powered spend management, and its implementation partner, Kronos by EPSA, today announced that Laiterie des Ardennes has successfully gone live with Ivalua's Supplier Relationship Management solution.

Laiterie des Ardennes is a major Belgian dairy cooperative. Together with its subsidiary, SOLAREC S.A., the group processes around 1.6 billion litres of milk each year.

With a growing supplier ecosystem, Laiterie des Ardennes sought a modern, market-leading platform to enhance supplier management operations. Following a successful implementation led by Kronos by EPSA, Ivalua's Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) platform was configured to meet the cooperative's specific business requirements.

Ivalua enables Laiterie des Ardennes to centralize supplier information, streamline supplier onboarding, performance tracking and engagement, while providing unified data visibility that empowers procurement teams with faster, more informed decision‑making. Ivalua's modern interface and ease of use foster seamless collaboration between procurement teams and suppliers.

"This project brought together our teams to build a tailored SRM platform that strengthens supplier collaboration, enriches performance insights, and lays the foundation for continued operational efficiency and strategic procurement," said Thierry Lacourt, Head of Procurement at Laiterie des Ardennes.

"At Kronos by EPSA, we are proud to empower organizations to drive procurement digitalization, enabling smarter, data-driven decisions, and fostering stronger supplier ecosystems. This project demonstrates the power of combining expert procurement advisory with a leading platform like Ivalua," Akshat Upadhyay, Head of Technology at Kronos by EPSA

"We are delighted to partner with Laiterie des Ardennes on their journey to procurement excellence. Ivalua's unified Supplier Management platform delivers the scalability, visibility, and collaboration capabilities needed to transform supplier relationships and drive lasting business value," Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Ivalua

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the only truly unified, enterprise AI platform for managing spend and suppliers. We seamlessly connect people, AI agents, workflows and data, making businesses more profitable, resilient, and sustainable. We are trusted by over 500 of the world's most admired brands and consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Kronos by EPSA

Kronos by EPSA is a leading procurement consulting and digital transformation firm, helping organizations optimize their sourcing strategies, supplier relationships, and procurement processes. With deep expertise in procurement advisory and a strong track record of successful platform implementations, Kronos by EPSA partners with best-in-class solutions to deliver measurable value for its clients. Learn more at be.epsa.com/fr/. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Ivalua