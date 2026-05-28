Ivalua Launches First AI in Procurement Masterclass to Help Leaders Shift From AI Pilots to Execution

Ivalua's masterclass helps procurement professionals move beyond AI experimentation to an effective human-agent operating model, where procurement teams set the strategy, and AI drives execution.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, the enterprise AI platform for procurement, today announced the launch of the first AI in Procurement Masterclass. The online program is tailored to procurement leaders, helping organizations move from AI experimentation to tangible results.

The course consists of a series of modules that guide procurement professionals from the foundations of Agentic AI through to practical strategies for driving measurable impact. The first half of the course covers core concepts, including the shift from generative to agentic AI, how this transition will transform procurement, and what a successful human-agent operating model looks like in practice.

Additional modules explain how to establish effective governance while enabling AI agents with appropriate autonomy, and how to lead the required organizational transformation, not just the technological one. The course also addresses how to build the right technology foundation to scale AI.

The second part of the masterclass focuses on the concrete steps required to move from strategy to implementation. It covers technical literacy, integration and interoperability, security, and governed autonomy. The final module enables procurement leaders to build and develop a pragmatic and effective roadmap for agentic AI.

"Procurement is evolving rapidly as business requirements become more complex. While AI has the potential to transform procurement, many organizations are still struggling to translate enthusiasm into tangible outcomes, with most enterprise AI programs never making it out of the pilot stage. Ivalua's AI in Procurement Masterclass is designed to equip procurement professionals with the practical knowledge and frameworks needed to move from strategy to measurable impact," said Paul Zammit, AI Lead, Product Marketing.

The Masterclass is free and open to all procurement professionals; those completing it earn a badge to demonstrate their knowledge. To learn more and enroll, please visit: AI in Procurement Masterclass.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the only truly unified, enterprise AI platform for managing spend and suppliers. We seamlessly connect people, AI agents, workflows and data, making businesses more profitable, resilient, and sustainable. We are trusted by over 500 of the world's most admired brands and consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Ivalua