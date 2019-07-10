Ivalua Launches Pre-Packaged Solutions for Manufacturers

Best practice supply chain & procurement capabilities now available for rapid deployment to manufacturers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced the availability of a pre-packaged suite of solutions for manufacturers. The new packages span the full source-to-pay process for all spend categories including direct materials, MRO, assets and tooling and indirect goods and services. Manufacturers have the ability to rapidly deploy best practices to manage all spend effectively within a single platform, or select modules to target specific processes or spend categories.

Unlike competitive offerings, the package is on the same, single code base as Ivalua's full suite and offers the full capabilities and extensibility of the Ivalua platform. Manufacturers can quickly deploy tailored best practices and realize a rapid ROI, yet maintain the flexibility to meet changing requirements or configure unique processes to build a competitive advantage or meet unique organizational requirements.

Ivalua's suite empowers customers to better manage their spend and suppliers. Supply chain leaders are able to deliver more profitable products to market faster, with less risk and higher quality. Procurement leaders can improve efficiency, reduce costs, improve the employee experience and better collaborate with stakeholders to achieve strategic objectives.

Pre-packaged solution highlights for manufacturers include:

Bill of Materials (BOM) Management: Effective supplier selection and cost modelling with n-level BOM visibility to optimize supply chains and speed time to market

Quality - APQP: Effectively manage processes to ensure high quality products and services that will satisfy customers

PO and Forecast Collaboration: Close collaboration with suppliers to ensure supply chain efficiency and continuity of supply

Assets & Tooling Management: Management of asset and tooling budgets and lifecycles collaboratively with suppliers

Ivalua already counts many of the world's leading manufacturers as customers, spanning all major regions. These include Whirlpool, Michelin, Flex, Chassis Brakes International, AMETEK Inc., Danieli, Hutchinson and many others. The new solution captures the knowledge gained serving these leaders and new capabilities, enabling Ivalua to deliver more value faster.

"Global manufacturers have unique requirements and face a constantly changing market," said Sundar Kamakshisundaram, Head of Manufacturing Solutions at Ivalua. "The Ivalua platform uniquely empowers manufacturing procurement and supply chain leaders to build and maintain a competitive advantage today and remain agile for tomorrow. With pre-packaged best practices tailored to their needs, they can now start realizing value faster than ever."

