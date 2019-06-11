Ivalua Launches Pre-Packaged Spend Management Solutions for State & Local Governments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced the availability of a pre-packaged suite of solutions for state and local governments. The new packages combine private sector best practices with the unique requirements of state and local governments.

Unlike competitive offerings, the package is on the same, single code base as Ivalua's full suite and offers the full capabilities and extensibility of the Ivalua platform. State and local government customers can quickly deploy tailored best practices and realize a rapid ROI, yet maintain the flexibility to be more responsive to changes in legislation, regulations and policies. Ivalua's suite empowers customers to better manage their spend and suppliers to reduce costs, improve efficiency and transparency and better collaborate with stakeholders.

Pre-packaged solution highlights for the public sector include:

Public Portal: Public catalogs, FOIA & bid protest management, optimized search

Supplier Management: Enhanced supplier document management, diversity self-identification and validation

Procure-to-Pay: Subcontract payment management, smart forms for needs identification, pCard management

Source-to-Contract: Subcontractor identification and management, distributor / dealer management, compliance management, and enhanced subcontractor and diversity reporting

Ivalua has already become the technology of choice for public sector procurement leaders throughout North America. Customers span all levels of government and include the State of Ohio, State of Arizona, State of Maryland, City of New York, Shared Services Canada, British Columbia and others. The new solution captures the knowledge gained serving many of the continent's leading public sector organizations so Ivalua can deliver more value faster to its customers.

"Public sector procurement leaders should not have to compromise between rapid time to value, best-of-breed capabilities and meeting their unique requirements," said Mike Cook, Head of Public Sector Solutions at Ivalua. "The Ivalua platform uniquely empowers state and local governments to deliver the efficiency, transparency and value realized by the world's leading brands to government. Now we can deliver even greater value in less time than ever before."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the Procurement empowerment platform. Recognized as a Leader by Gartner and other top analysts, Ivalua's Source-to-Pay suite is leveraged by leading federal, state and local governments and over 300 leading companies across the globe to manage over $500 Billion in direct and indirect spend. The platform's combination of ease-of-use, depth, breadth, and flexibility ensures high employee and supplier adoption, rapid time to value and the ability to meet unique or evolving requirements, evidenced by the industry's leading 98%+ retention rate. Realize the possibilities at www.ivalua.com.

