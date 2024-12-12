Ivalua Makes the Procurement Experience Conversational with New Intake Management Solution

The AI-powered solution captures employee needs with AI assistance, orchestrates processes seamlessly, and drives transparency and engagement.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Intake Management solution . Designed with an intuitive AI-powered chat interface, the solution guides employees to express their needs simply and efficiently while ensuring effortless compliance with procurement policies. With its built-in orchestration engine, the solution can fulfill each intake request across distributed systems, providing real-time updates on progress, status, and pending approvals, fostering a new era of employee engagement, process scalability, and trust.

Procurement is no longer a siloed, back-office function. Today, Procurement activities involve collaboration across every part of the organization, including Finance, IT, Facilities, Legal, HR, and Supply Chain. Managing the many, varied requests from stakeholders is often overwhelming for procurement teams. The requests frequently arrive through different channels and often lack the necessary details, leading to delays and inefficiencies. As procurement elevates to become a more integrated enterprise service, it needs, more than ever, to offer a user-friendly, intelligent front-end for employees to submit requests, while also having robust back-end automation to manage and fulfill those requests efficiently and transparently.

Ivalua's AI-powered Intake Management solution brings structure to this chaos, providing a conversational and collaborative experience for employees, enabling them to submit any type of request—whether related to suppliers, sourcing, contracts, purchases, or even cross-departmental needs like MRO or new employee onboarding—through one unified orchestration system and interface.

Key Capabilities of the Ivalua Intake Management Solution

The Ivalua Intake Management Solution has four main features that make it stand out:

AI Guidance Throughout the Process: An AI assistant guides employees every step of the way, helping them provide all the right information (e.g., extracting key details from documents), asking follow-up questions, and offering suggestions when they are stuck.

Seamless Integration Across Systems: A robust event-based integration layer to coordinate flows across Ivalua and third-party applications, making sure everything works together smoothly.

Actionable & Collaborative Tracking Interface: An easy-to-use dashboard allows teams to track the progress of requests, collaborate with stakeholders, and ensure everything is on the right path.

: An easy-to-use dashboard allows teams to track the progress of requests, collaborate with stakeholders, and ensure everything is on the right path. Flexible, Easy-to-Use Configuration: Ivalua's no-code platform lets procurement teams set up and adjust intake forms and distributed orchestration workflows easily, without needing technical expertise.

"The launch of Ivalua's AI-powered Intake Management solution addresses a persistent challenge in procurement: how to handle an increasing volume of intake requests at enterprise level, while ensuring transparency and compliance," said Pascal Bensoussan, Chief Product Officer (CPO) of Ivalua. "Our solution allows procurement leaders to scale up operations, by managing all intake requests efficiently, reducing risk, increasing their impact on company spending, and ultimately providing better service across the organization."

Connecting Procurement to the Business with a Unified Platform

Effective spend management requires more than just orchestration. Systems need to communicate seamlessly, which requires a common framework for data to be understood across different tools and applications. Spend Management platforms like Ivalua are designed as the backbone for managing supplier and spend data, creating a trusted system of record. This unified data source enables smooth, bi-directional integration of information and processes across disparate systems, ensuring connected and efficient procurement operations.

To learn more about Ivalua's AI-powered Intake Management solution and how it can transform procurement within your organization, register for our upcoming live demo.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered Spend Management software. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and X .

