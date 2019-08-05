Ivalua Named A Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites." With Ivalua already positioned as a Leader in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites, Ivalua is now recognized as a Leader by Gartner in two Magic Quadrants citing the Source-to-Pay space.

Procure-to-Pay (P2P) suites include both eprocurement and einvoicing capabilities. The Gartner report evaluated full-suite procure-to-pay solutions from 13 different software vendors across a broad set of criteria, placing Ivalua in the Leaders quadrant based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Ivalua notes that this continues the growing recognition for its P2P solution, which was recently awarded the best P2P Specialist Provider by an independent panel of industry veterans at the recent 2019 World Procurement Awards.

Ivalua's P2P customers realize high levels of digitization and significant value due to rapid deployment and high levels of both user and supplier adoption. For example, CACI successfully onboarded over 99% of its 40,000 suppliers with 100% employee adoption, realizing virtually completely paperless procurement and accounts payable. Many other customers have also successfully onboarded tens of thousands of suppliers, achieving 99%+ digitization of the P2P process.

Customers also benefit from significant and accelerating levels of innovation. In March, Ivalua announced a P2P Quick Deployment Package which delivers full P2P functionality in 8-12 weeks. Unlike competitive offerings, the package offers the full capabilities and extensibility of the Ivalua platform.

"We were able to go live with Ivalua's P2P solution in 8 weeks, with more suppliers onboarded than in 7 years with our previous technology provider," said Cindy Seabrease, Director of Purchasing and Accounts Payable at Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc. "Employees quickly adopted the software and our suppliers appreciated the Ivalua model, which makes it easy to connect and helps improve collaboration."

Other recent innovations include Search360, which optimizes the user experience for search and content, eliminating the hassle of punch-outs. Users have access to more product choice while still complying with company policies. Product information, pricing and availability is real-time as suppliers are engaged in the process by linking their sites to Ivalua.

"Ivalua is proud to once again be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in two reports citing the source-to-pay space," said David Khuat-Duy, Corporate CEO of Ivalua. "We believe this latest recognition is further evidence that, with Ivalua, companies don't have to compromise between best-of-breed capabilities and a complete suite."

Read a complimentary copy of the full report to get an up-to-date view of the market and vendor offerings.

Gartner Inc., Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites 2019, Magnus Bergfors, William McNeill, Patrick Connaughton, Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck (July 31, 2019). Gartner Inc., Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites, Magnus Bergfors, Patrick Connaughton, Desere Edwards, William McNeill, Kaitlynn Sommers (1 August 2018).

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contacts

Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications for Ivalua

212-239-8594

Ivalua@Luminapr.com

SOURCE Ivalua