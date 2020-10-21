Ivalua Named A Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites." The Gartner report evaluated full-suite procure-to-pay solutions from 14 different software vendors across a broad set of criteria, placing Ivalua in the Leaders quadrant based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

P2P suites optimize the purchasing process, supporting improved financial controls, process compliance, cost savings and risk mitigation. They also improve employee productivity, particularly when employees work remotely. They deliver four basic capabilities: e-purchasing functionality, access to catalog content, e-invoicing and accounts payable invoice automation.

Ivalua notes that this continues the growing recognition for its P2P solution, which was recently positioned as a Leader by Forrester Research Inc. in "The Forrester Wave™: eProcurement Platforms, Q4 2019" and awarded the best P2P Specialist Provider by an independent panel of industry veterans at the 2019 World Procurement Awards. Ivalua was also positioned as a Leader in the preceding Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites.

"Ivalua is proud to once again be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in Procure-to-Pay," said David Khuat-Duy, Corporate CEO of Ivalua. "Our focus on ensuring a great experience for both users and suppliers is key to our customers' success. We believe this latest recognition is further evidence that, with Ivalua, companies don't have to compromise between best-of-breed capabilities and a complete suite."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

