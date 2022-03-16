Ivalua NOW 2022 to Highlight How Procurement Can Enable Resilience Through Innovation and Collaboration

Premier event for Procurement & Supply Chain practitioners will showcase latest spend management innovations and features extensive line-up of industry leaders

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, will soon be running its marquee event series, Ivalua NOW 2022 , which brings thousands of procurement, supply chain and finance leaders together each year. The 2022 series will be a hybrid event taking place online and in Paris from April 5-6th for EMEA, and in Washington, D.C. from May 2-4th for North America.

This year's Ivalua NOW theme is Stronger Together, and the agenda will focus on how organizations can better address top priorities such as supply resilience and sustainability through better collaboration among internal stakeholders and suppliers. The events will be broken into 2 days. The first is dedicated to procurement experts showcasing their successes and vision for the future, as well as new and upcoming technological innovations in source-to-pay digitization. The second day is reserved for Ivalua customers and partners to share best practice and provide input into Ivalua's roadmap.

Agenda highlights include:

Keynotes and breakout sessions that feature leaders from some of the world's most admired brands, including from L'Oréal, Booking.com, Honeywell, Thales, State of Ohio , Bank of America, Bulgari, Navy Federal Credit Union and many others.

, Bank of America, Bulgari, Navy Federal Credit Union and many others. Robert Swan , OBE – the first person to have walked to both the North and South Poles – will address Ivalua Now EMEA on his latest expedition, sustainability, and the importance of procurement in achieving the COP26 goals.

, OBE – the first person to have walked to both the North and South Poles – will address Ivalua Now EMEA on his latest expedition, sustainability, and the importance of procurement in achieving the goals. William McDonough – Chief Executive, McDonough Innovation , author and thought leader in sustainable development – will address Ivalua Now America on the circular economy, and how it enables a resourceful economic system and innovation engine, providing benefits to society in the present and the future.

– Chief Executive, , author and thought leader in sustainable development – will address Ivalua Now America on the circular economy, and how it enables a resourceful economic system and innovation engine, providing benefits to society in the present and the future. Anthony Long – Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, Honeywell – will share his vision at Ivalua Now America for how procurement must innovate for continued success – from building the right team, to engaging suppliers, to improving decision-making.

– Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, Honeywell – will share his vision at Ivalua Now America for how procurement must innovate for continued success – from building the right team, to engaging suppliers, to improving decision-making. Breakout sessions on topics such as how to garner a holistic view of your suppliers when there are a multitude of outside factors affecting the supply chain and innovative trends shaping the future of procurement.

Technology showcases revealing the latest AI and other Spend Management innovations, that will help organizations better manage risk, effectively collaborate with suppliers, improve employee productivity, and increase profitability.

Registration is free for procurement, finance and supply chain practitioners and can be done online for EMEA and Americas .

"The last two years showed us the adaptability of procurement and how we can develop new ways of working together," said David Khuat-Duy, Corporate CEO of Ivalua. "Now it's time to use these new bonds to achieve common goals, such as reducing carbon emissions and ensuring supply chain continuity. We're looking forward to bringing procurement teams together at Ivalua NOW to do exactly this and showcase key innovations that will empower change."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us at @Ivalua.

Media Contact

Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications for Ivalua

212-239-8594

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua