Ivalua Offers Employees a New Integrated Search e-commerce Experience with Amazon Business

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in Cloud Spend Management solutions, announced a new capability to provide employees access to Amazon Business directly and seamlessly from within the Ivalua platform, going beyond the traditional PunchOut. With this integration, Ivalua enables a diverse market of users by offering an integrated search experience.

Ivalua customers can now access Amazon Business content directly and seamlessly from within the Ivalua platform. Employees can search across internally hosted supplier catalogs, Amazon Business and other supplier sites to see and compare the results side by side on a single screen, having a true consumer e-commerce experience at work. Real time pricing and inventory ensures items selected are available.

Tail spend has always been difficult to control by procurement teams. Uncontrolled, such ad hoc, low-value spend often goes under the radar, is outside of policy or processes and leaves Procurement with poor visibility, high transaction processing costs and can distort financial reporting and analytics. Furthermore, the pandemic highlighted the need to have rapid, seamless access to such marketplaces, which offer broader availability of items from multiple suppliers, minimizing the risk of shortages.

For businesses, managing what employees purchase and from which supplier, is critical. This new level of integration provides the option for Ivalua customers, to enable a fully integrated search across all Amazon Business and being able to apply Amazon Business Guided Buying policies, which is Business Prime exclusive. Amazon Business Guided Buying allows companies to steer users to the right products or suppliers and identifying product categories that employees shouldn't purchase.

"Ivalua is committed to offering employees the best purchasing experience at work while ensuring business spending supports corporate objectives and policies," said David Khuat-Duy, CEO of Ivalua. "Empowering procurement teams means providing them with the tools they need to offer their internal stakeholders an enhanced service experience, which in turn drives compliance and, subsequently, increases spend control. This is why we are particularly proud to innovate closely with Amazon Business to ensure the best buying experience for our customers."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us at @Ivalua.

Media Contact

Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications for Ivalua

212-239-8594

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua

Related Links

http://www.ivalua.com

