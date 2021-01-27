Ivalua Partners with International Association for Data Quality, Governance and Analytics to Improve Procurement Decision-making

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in Cloud Spend Management solutions , and the International Association for Data Quality, Governance and Analytics (IADQGA) today announced a partnership to improve the use of data in procurement and supply chain decisions. Ivalua is now the inaugural gold level sponsor of the IADQGA.

The IADQGA strives to improve data literacy and usage in procurement and supply chain decisions. Ivalua will contribute to thought leadership, educational material and research produced by the IADQGA in support of those goals.

"Ivalua has once again demonstrated its innovation and commitment to improving procurement and supply chain decision-making by recognizing the importance of data education to its customers," said Joseph Yacura, Founder of IADQGA. "We are extremely excited to partner with Ivalua and have them as an inaugural gold level sponsor."

Ivalua has been committed to providing customers with the highest quality data and easy access to actionable insights since its founding. Its complete, unified suite is built on a single data model so users have real time access to all spend and supplier activity. Master data management capabilities can unify vendor and item records across an organization's global ERP environment. Seamless integrations with a broad set of 3rd party data providers offer enhanced risk, CSR, diversity and other data. Platform-level analytics and an AI-powered chatbot make it easy for users to access insights when and where they need them.

"For organizations to ensure resilience, maximize profitability and drive overall greater value from their spend and supplier relationships, they need to make informed, data-driven decisions," said David Khuat-Duy, Corporate CEO of Ivalua. "Our platform provides leaders the actionable insights needed, but ultimately it's how the information is used that determines the business impact. We are proud to support the IADQGA in its efforts to educate and assist procurement and supply chain professionals in using data."

Forrester Research recognized Ivalua as a Leader in " The Forrester Wave™: Supplier Risk And Performance Management (SRPM) Platforms, Q3 2020," noting master data management as a particular strength.

About IADQGA

The International Association for Data Quality, Governance and Analytics (IADQGA) is a professional association designed to assist students, working professionals and "C" level executives in their understanding of how to use data in their supply chains and beyond. IADQGA provides a single trusted source of information and training regarding data standards, data literacy, data governance and data analytics. Membership to IADQGA is "FREE". Learn more at www.iadqga.com

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognised as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com .

