Ivalua Recognized as a Market Leader in Invoice-to-Pay by Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners defines "Market Leaders" as providers with universal strength across their ePayables offering matched with an ability to execute at the highest level.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , today announced that it has been named as a market leader in the Ardent Partners 2023 ePayables Technology Advisor . This research study ranked solution providers based on solution strength across the full accounts payable process and provider strength including support, roadmap, references and more.

Ivalua's ranking is a testament to the focus and investment committed to the strengthening of Ivalua's ePayables capability, enabling a fully digital Accounts Payable (AP) experience for customers and their suppliers. From the start, Ivalua set out to address three main pain points: supplier inquiries, invoice processing exceptions, and managing the complexity of global digital tax and compliance. By placing these elements at its heart, the Ivalua solution delivers robust e-Invoicing and AP automation for the impending digital tax wave, whilst still supporting unstructured PDF invoices.

The world of Accounts Payable and invoicing is changing fast

Over the next five years, Governments across the world are pushing the next wave of electronic invoicing regulations. The key takeaway from the first wave of e-Invoicing regulations in countries like Italy is that the invoice will often arrive before the goods or services have been delivered. This makes supplier collaboration and exception management, together with instant automated receipt and/or order matching, more relevant than in paper-based legacy approaches.

"Accounts Payable will need increased agility and control, because this is more about taxes than invoicing. This makes compliance, risk and governance ever more critical and, as shown in Ardent's evaluation, this is a core strength of Ivalua Invoicing", said Pascal Bensoussan, Chief Product Officer Ivalua.

By unlocking the new world of digital tax via a Government Gateway to minimize the impact of these changes and offering unparalleled supplier collaboration features, Ivalua is at the forefront of a new generation of Invoice automation solutions.

"Ivalua is an exciting new entrant to our 2023 ePayables Technology Advisor report. Our evaluation places them as a Market Leader in the category", says Andrew Bartolini, Chief Research Officer at Ardent Partners and report co-author. Bob Cohen, VP of Research at Ardent Partners and report co-author adds: "Ivalua's robust and scalable ePayables solution that is included within a powerful, yet flexible, Source-to-Pay suite is one that leverages a single unified platform and data model. We believe that Ivalua deserves strong consideration from large enterprises exploring AP, P2P, or Source-to-Pay (full suite) automation projects, among other groups."

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

