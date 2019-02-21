Ivalua Selected by State of Maryland to Power 'eMaryland Marketplace Advantage' e-procurement system

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced that the State of Maryland has selected its Source-to-Pay platform to power a new statewide e-procurement system, eMaryland Marketplace Advantage. Nitor Partners, LLC, a strategic partner to Ivalua, will drive contract delivery by leveraging Ivalua's technology platform.

eMaryland Marketplace Advantage is a technologically advanced electronic procurement system designed to make state procurement and business processes more efficient, transparent, secure, and user friendly for all stakeholders. The system is designed to provide benefits to all users, including state and local officials, procurement professionals, suppliers, government leaders, and citizens through increased transparency, eCommerce functionality, and advanced analytical reporting tools.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, said in a public announcement, "With the addition of this e-procurement system, Maryland is taking a significant step forward in the way we do business."

Ellington Churchill, Maryland Secretary of the Department of General Services (DGS), said, "eMaryland Marketplace Advantage will provide state procurement with more efficiencies through modern cloud technologies and ensure our state procures the goods and services it needs for the best price."

As a shared service, the system's eProcurement tools are provided as a significant benefit at no cost for local government procurement officers and suppliers. It maximizes competition by streamlining the procurement process, making it easier for businesses to participate while ensuring all procurements are conducted consistently, efficiently, and impartially. The system also enables more efficient state business processes through automating approval processes, providing electronic invoicing, and eliminating redundancies in a highly secure, highly configurable system capable of integrating with other state systems.

Ivalua has increasingly become the technology of choice for public sector procurement leaders throughout North America. Customers span all levels of government and include the State of Ohio, State of Arizona, City of New York, Shared Services Canada, British Columbia and others.

"We are honored to empower the State of Maryland and other innovative public organizations with the technology that helps them transform government procurement," said Dan Amzallag, CEO of Ivalua Inc. "With Ivalua, it is finally possible to bring best practice procurement to the public sector."

"Nitor brings deep expertise in procurement transformation and a passion for managing technology deployment and adoption. We are honored to be part of the eMMA team to modernize the state's procurement," said Jaideep Mulchandani, Principal with Nitor.

More information on state procurement efforts is available at https://governor.maryland.gov/ltgovernor/tag/procurement/.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the Procurement empowerment platform. Recognized as a Leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua's Source-to-Pay suite is leveraged by leading federal, state and local governments and over 300 leading companies across the globe to manage over $500 Billion in direct and indirect spend. The platform's combination of ease-of-use, depth, breadth, and flexibility ensures high employee and supplier adoption, rapid time to value and the ability to meet unique or evolving requirements, evidenced by the industry's leading 98%+ retention rate. Realize the possibilities at www.ivalua.com.

Media Contact

Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications for Ivalua

212-239-8594

Ivalua@Luminapr.com

SOURCE Ivalua

Related Links

https://www.ivalua.com

