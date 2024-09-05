Ivalua software to modernize BAE Systems Australia spend management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua and KPMG Australia today announced Defence prime BAE Systems Australia has selected Ivalua's spend management software to digitally modernize its supply chain processes.

BAE Systems Australia will implement Ivalua's Source-to-Pay (S2P) platform to improve the company's sustainability and mitigate risk to operations across its direct and indirect supply chain spend.

BAE Systems Australia is Australia's largest defense company, operating with a network of over 1,600 suppliers to provide the design, manufacture, upgrade, and support services to the Australian Defence Force, cyber intelligence, and commercial organizations.

Ivalua's unified spend management software will ensure complete visibility of BAE System's multi-tiered supply chain through a centralized platform. This clarity will improve the flow of communication, standardize processes and drive efficiency across BAE Systems' national supplier network.

The increasing complexity of the highly regulated Aerospace & Defense (A&D) industry means businesses must operate under strict quality and compliance guidelines. Ivalua's software will allow BAE Systems Australia to efficiently meet these risk and compliance obligations, including the Federal Acquisitions Regulation (FAR) and Defence Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS).

"With its proven track record and expertise in the aerospace and defense industry, robust security standards, and ability to provide unparalleled visibility into both direct and indirect spend, Ivalua is the ideal partner for our digital modernization journey as it will enable us to meet our complex supply chain requirements while enhancing automation and driving greater operational efficiency," said Shaun Barrett, Supply Chain Director at BAE Systems Australia.

The modernized process will support BAE Systems Australia's promise to uplift the development of a sovereign defense industry through improving collaboration between the company's suppliers and its teams. Organizations looking to do business in the defense sector will also benefit from Ivalua's platform as it assists in streamlining increasingly complicated supply chain regulations.

Ivalua has become a global leader in the Aerospace & Defense industry, with its spend management platform serving Rolls Royce, CACI, Teledyne Technologies, SAAB, GKN, MBDA, Thales, and Rheinmetall.

"We're proud to partner with a global leader such as BAE Systems Australia to enable their Source-to-Pay transformation. Ivalua is perfectly placed to empower businesses in the Aerospace and Defense industry to navigate their increasingly intricate supply chains and proactively manage daily challenges that threaten to disrupt their operations," said Andrew Stafford, VP, APAC at Ivalua.

