Ivalua Supports New French E-Invoicing Requirements with Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP) Readiness

Ivalua

22 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Ivalua's PDP unlocks globally compliant e-invoicing with a simple API addressable cloud service. 

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced the launch of its Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP) cloud service. This enables any organization to quickly support the upcoming e-invoicing regulations allowing them to send or receive their French or international invoices. The Ivalua Government Gateway : PDP is a fully PDP compliant and ISO27001 certified open cloud service accessible via simple plug-n-play APIs. It has been developed in France, where it is also both hosted and supported by a local team.

Unlike other solutions, Ivalua Government Gateway : PDP is fully stand-alone and does not depend on an existing network or back-end invoicing processing technology. This allows any business to become PDP compliant by simply plugging into Ivalua's secure and certified service, without the need to change existing technology. The Government Gateway offers full e-reporting and e-archiving together with out-of-the-box multilingual user dashboards. This enables both global corporations and local enterprises to effectively adopt the upcoming regulations.

The Government Gateway : PDP routes incoming messages by SIREN, SIRET or routing codes to clients. The cloud service can handle all three prescribed formats (CII, Factur-X or UBL) and transmit CII or UBL files. Furthermore, when coupled with Ivalua's powerful spend management platform, the Government Gateway : PDP offers high levels of additional invoice and payment automation. Therefore, for any existing Ivalua client, the service is totally plug-n-play with no additional effort required. The Government Gateway not only ensures quick and easy access, it also removes costly changes to core applications, such as ERPs, finance packages or billing solutions.

"As e-invoicing regulations continue to evolve, businesses face increasing challenges in remaining compliant while maximizing efficiency," said Pascal Bensoussan, Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Ivalua. "Our Partner Dematerialization Platform tailored for France's e-Invoicing and e-Reporting mandate provides a robust solution, offering seamless integration with tax regulations, minimizing financial penalties, and optimizing invoicing processes for enhanced transparency and accountability."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered Spend Management software. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

