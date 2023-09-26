Ivalua to Boost the Efficiency of Wilhelmsen's Procurement and Supplier Management

News provided by

Ivalua

26 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, and its partner KPMG Norway, today announced that the Norwegian maritime industry group, Wilhelmsen, has selected Ivalua's Source-to-Contract (S2C) solution to further increase the efficiency of its procurement and supplier management processes.

Wilhelmsen is a global maritime industry group providing essential products and services to the global merchant fleet. The company also specializes in supplying crew and technical management to large and highly complex vessels. In addition, Wilhelmsen also seek to develop new opportunities and collaborations in renewables, zero-emission shipping, and marine digitalization. Headquartered in Oslo, Wilhelmsen has 247 offices in 58 countries, with more than 15,000 employees.

The Wilhelmsen group has selected Ivalua for its market-leading out-of-the-box functionalities in Supplier Qualification, Risk & Performance Management, Sourcing and Contract Lifecycle Management.

"Digitising and streamlining our supplier management operations represents a fundamental part of our ongoing commitment to shaping the maritime industry and continuing to pioneer innovative solutions," said Jennifer Marie Stene, VP Customer Success & Procurement at Wilhelmsen. "With optimized procurement processes and the added visibility into our supply chain provided by Ivalua, we anticipate a further increase in business efficiency and improved collaboration with our value chain partners".

"The unrivalled flexibility of the Ivalua platform empowers Wilhelmsen to address all spend from all its suppliers and streamline processes to unlock competitive advantages," said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer at Ivalua. "We look forward to playing an important part in the digitalization journey of one of the global leaders in the maritime industry."

"Ivalua's leading practice out-of-the-box functionalities, combined with the ability for Wilhelmsen to customize the solution, is a key enabler to ensure successful implementation and adoption in Wilhelmsen," said Martin Molnberg, Procurement Digital Transformation Lead at KPMG Norway.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us at @Ivalua.

