Ivalua to Host Global Brands, Procurement Leaders at Ivalua NOW 2023: Breaking New Ground

Premier event will feature insights and best practices on managing radical shifts in spend and supplier strategies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, announced the agenda and speaker lineup for the U.S. edition of its marquee event series, Ivalua NOW 2023 , which will take place May 3 - 4, 2023 in Nashville, TN at the Country Music Hall of Fame and will also be livestreamed. The event series will bring together hundreds of the industry's leading procurement, supply chain and finance leaders.

Ivalua NOW 2023 will feature presentations and insight from the world's most admired brands on how they are adapting and thriving, ensuring supply continuity, improving sustainability and increasing profitability. The 2023 U.S. and EMEA editions each feature together thought leaders and procurement and supply chain leaders from businesses such as Applied Materials, IKEA, Whirlpool, Michelin, BIC and more. Attendees will learn about innovative supplier and spend management strategies that are helping businesses thrive in today's volatile economy, and the technologies powering those strategies.

"For organizations to succeed in fighting the effects of inflation, ensuring supply resilience and improving sustainability, they must more effectively manage their suppliers," said David Khuat-Duy, Founder and CEO of Ivalua. "While organizations may have adjusted supply chain strategies to minimize the impact of similar types of shocks to those recently experienced, it is impossible to insulate a supply chain from all disruptions. Being prepared to deal with this new risk dynamic will allow procurement teams to play an ever more business-critical role in the future.

The event will address how businesses are radically shifting their spend and supplier strategies in response to today's challenges. "Just in time" is being replaced by "just in case"; offshoring with nearshoring; supplier rationalization with diversification. Those organizations that are effectively applying the right strategies quickly are gaining a significant edge over their competitors.

Ivalua will also preview new spend and supplier management innovations coming this year.

Media interviews:

Ivalua executives and experts, the full roster of speakers along with experts from our sponsorship partners are available to speak with the media (depending on availability). Please contact the U.S. media team at [email protected] , or the Global Ivalua PR team at [email protected] , should you wish to attend the event in person and/or register your interest for an interview.

About Ivalua Now 2023:

View the program and speaker roster for EMEA and AMERICAS .

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

Media Contacts:

U.S. Media Contact

Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

Global Media Contact

Ivalua Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua