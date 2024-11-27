Ivalua Wins Prestigious Procurement Leaders Asia Pacific Solution Provider Award

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, is proud to announce that it has won the Asia Pacific Solution Provider award at the Procurement Leaders Asia Pacific Procurement Awards 2024 ceremony in Singapore. This marks the third award in the past four months recognizing Ivalua as the top procurement solution provider.

This prestigious awards ceremony recognizes and celebrates organizations and individuals for their outstanding excellence and innovation within the procurement industry across the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia Pacific Solution Provider Award recognizes the solution provider that demonstrates the most impactful and valuable technology or service for procurement functions. It is the only award given to a technology provider.

In recent years, Ivalua has further intensified its investments in the Asia Pacific region to maximize the growing opportunities presented by this dynamic market. In particular, Ivalua has been supporting the procurement digitalization of several leading organizations including BAE Systems Australia, CIMB, SA Water, Air New Zealand, UNSW, Maxis, Jollibee, Dole Sunshine, Piramal Glass, Asian Paints, and more.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which is a testament to the dedication of the entire Ivalua team and recognizes our commitment to supporting organizations in the Asia Pacific region with our market-leading solution. This win motivates us further to continue to drive excellence and innovation with our customers and partners in APAC," said Andrew Stafford, VP, APAC, at Ivalua.

This award marks the third win in recent months for Ivalua following the Best Source-to-Pay (S2P) Technology Provider Award at the CPO Asia Summit & Awards held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the Best Procurement Solution Provider accolade at the UAE 100 CPO Summit & Awards in Dubai.

About the Asia Pacific Procurement Awards

The Asia Pacific Procurement Awards honor organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to procurement, setting new standards, and driving innovation and social impact within their organizations and communities. An independent panel of esteemed judges featuring procurement leaders from organisations such as Air New Zealand, Asian Development Bank, and EnergyAustralia, meticulously evaluated the entries. Their rigorous assessment selected only the most worthy winners from many inspiring entries.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered Spend Management software. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and X .

