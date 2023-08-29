Ivalua's New Platform Release Accelerates AI-Powered Contract Digitization and Overall Purchasing Optimization

News provided by

Ivalua

29 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Customers will unlock greater and faster value across strategic procurement activities while also supercharging efficiency and visibility in operational activities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in Cloud Spend Management solutions, announced the general availability of its new platform release 178. This release reflects Ivalua's growing investment in R&D, including a broad set of new innovations that improve contract digitization and analytics, enhance visibility to optimize disparate purchasing activities, extend global e-invoicing compliance, enable new virtual card payment scenarios and provide a built-in digital adoption layer.

Greater efficiency with AI-Enhanced Source-to-Contract
The seamlessly connected Source-to-Contract process within Ivalua has become simpler and more automated with:

  • Enhancements to AI-powered Contract Data Capture across 13 languages and powerful search and discovery results across 100+ key terms, obligations, document types and clause types.
  • Automated updates to risk scorecards of suppliers based on changes in risk criteria or external data sources.
  • Validation of supplier banking information and ownership to reduce fraud.
  • The ability to import, view, and update Approved Manufacturer List (AML) and Approved Vendor List (AVL) at the item level.
  • Automatic mapping of suppliers to items based on category strategies and qualifications.
  • Refreshed contract analytics with updated reports covering contract approval cycle times, clause usage and deviations, and much more.

Increased transparency and compliance in Procure-to-Pay
Ivalua's Procure-to-Pay solution continues to help customers simplify the complexities of purchasing and paying suppliers with greater visibility and flexible workflows.

  • A new Purchasing Optimization Center brings a centralized view across all purchase requisition (PR) line items, enabling consolidation and efficiency. Procurement now has the visibility to combine several items across different PRs into one quick sourcing event and automatically update PRs upon award.
  • Items within different PRs can now be grouped for approval and different approval workflows can be triggered for different line items within a single PR.
  • New rapid deployment packages for 10 additional countries: Australia, Austria, Denmark, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, and Qatar.
  • Unique management of the OCR and AI-generated invoice data capture rules giving ability to further optimize the underlying rules and not be a black box.

Incorporating Virtual Cards for a complete Payments solution
Ivalua's new Virtual Card capabilities are now part of our Payment Cards offering. This offers greater control over card access and opens up the possibility of creating a Virtual Card from any workflow or business process flow, thereby unlocking more card usage and spend controls within an organization. All spend is tracked and linked to a user, department and approved budget.

Accelerated usage and adoption with Ivalua Guides 
Digital adoption platforms are effective in accelerating usage, adoption and employee satisfaction by navigating users to complete tasks autonomously. Built into the Ivalua Platform, users are rapidly guided to learn new activities, processes or features and ramp up adoption. These in-app guides can be created within minutes for continuous improvements to Source-to-Pay processes.

"Our latest release is designed to unlock the new levels of automation and efficiency across Source-to-Pay for our customers," said Pascal Bensoussan, Ivalua's Chief Product Officer. "Our AI expertise and technology has come to fruition with Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Invoicing and more advancements to come soon. Combined with customer-driven enhancements in purchasing optimization, virtual cards, and guided user enablement further demonstrate our focus on delivering innovations that unlock tangible value for our customers."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Christian Morley/Michael Gallo

US & Canada

Lumina Communications for Ivalua 

212-239-8594

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua

Also from this source

Ivalua Appoints Laura Smith as Vice President Sales for North America

Ivalua and CKS Consulting Announce Successful Implementation of Requests-for-Quotations Solution at CERN

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.