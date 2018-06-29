Iván Chávez of Grupo Vidanta Joins the Inter-American Dialogue's President's Leadership Council at its Fourth Annual Meeting

MEXICO CITY, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta, joined the Inter-American Dialogue's President's Leadership Council on June 5, 2018 in Washington, DC at the council's fourth annual meeting. His extensive experience in business development, strategy and operations will help to shape the Council's agenda and advance the Dialogue's commitment to addressing the pressing challenges facing the Western Hemisphere.

The President's Leadership Council is comprised of a select group of influential business leaders and change agents that share the Dialogue's commitment to the values of democratic governance, as well as economic and social progress. At the Inter-American Dialogue's fourth annual meeting, business leaders met with key figures from the administration, Congress, civil society and academia to address the most pressing issues affecting US-Latin American relations. Discussions focused on trade and immigration policy, cooperation to fight corruption and the implications of China's growing involvement in the region.

As Executive Vice President, Chávez has played an integral role in making Grupo Vidanta Mexico's premier luxury resort developer, with a top-notch team of world-class executives leading the company and locations in seven exotic beach destinations. Under his leadership, Vidanta's Grand Luxxe resort brand achieved the coveted Five Diamond Award from the American Automobile Association (AAA). More recently, his $150-million partnership with the Hakkasan Group created four new venues in Vidanta Los Cabos, which have taken entertainment and dining in Mexico to new heights.

"It is truly an honor to join the President's Leadership Council," said Chávez. "The Inter-American Dialogue continues to tackle the most pressing challenges we face as a region. Its tireless commitment to devise solutions and enhance cooperation between its members is having a tangible positive impact on our citizens."

Chávez graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and double major in Real Estate Development and Entrepreneurship. Chávez is also a member of the Forbes Business Council and a board member of the Wilson Center's Latin American Program in Washington, DC.

"We are pleased to have Iván Chávez join our select group of influential business leaders on the Council," said Michael Shifter, President of the Inter-American Dialogue. "His reputation, along with the amazing work that Grupo Vidanta does throughout the region exemplifies the leadership qualities that have made the Council an integral part of the organization. We look forward to the fresh ideas he will bring."

Click here for more information about the President's Leadership Council of the Inter-American Dialogue.

About the Inter-American Dialogue

The Inter-American Dialogue is the leading US center for policy analysis, exchange and communication on Western Hemisphere affairs, dedicated to advancing a regional agenda of democratic governance, prosperity and social equity. Its mission is to bring together public and private leaders from around the world to debate the most critical issues facing the Americas and find cooperative solutions to common challenges.

About Grupo Vidanta

Founded in 1974 by the tourism industry's leading visionary, Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is Mexico and Latin America's preeminent full-service tourism developer, specializing in vacation destinations, luxury hotel brands, golf courses, real estate, tourism infrastructure and entertainment. The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations brings vacation dreams to life via private club membership-based entertainment and destination resorts on the coastlines of Mexico's most sought-after locations—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán—with seven distinct brands including Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden and Ocean Breeze, with more in development.

From AAA Five Diamond award-winning hotels to an internationally recognized collection of golf courses, Grupo Vidanta continually pioneers innovative partnerships. Included in these groundbreaking collaborations are working with Cirque du Soleil to create JOYÀ, a first-of-its kind permanent theatrical and culinary experience in Riviera Maya; an exclusive long-term agreement with global hospitality company Hakkasan Group to debut new nightlife, day life and dining experiences starting with OMNIA Dayclub, Herringbone, Casa Calavera and SHOREbar at Vidanta Los Cabos; and an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to develop spectacular pro golf courses within the different Vidanta destinations.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold more than 2,000 luxury vacation homes and is responsible for developing Mexico's first privately built and owned airport, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Frequently named among the "Best Companies to Work for in Mexico" and currently ranked in the top 10 Great Place to Work® in Mexico list for 2018, the organization maintains a strong commitment to its 17,000 employees, and surrounding communities, through its progressive mission dedicated to environmental and social efforts, including EarthCheck certifications and its long-established non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Vidanta Foundation. For more information, visit www.GrupoVidanta.com.

Media Contact:

Edward Yang

Firecracker PR

197875@email4pr.com

1-888-317-4687 ext. 702

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ivan-chavez-of-grupo-vidanta-joins-the-inter-american-dialogues-presidents-leadership-council-at-its-fourth-annual-meeting-300674286.html

SOURCE Grupo Vidanta

Related Links

http://www.GrupoVidanta.com

