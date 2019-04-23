Ivanti Accelerates Supply Chain Migration to Next Generation Mobility

SALT LAKE CITY, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti Supply Chain today announced the introduction of Ivanti Velocity 2.1, powered by Wavelink. Designed to speed modernization within the supply chain, this latest release of Ivanti Velocity delivers several enhancements for optimizing and simplifying the migration of applications across devices and operating systems. Among these new features are the ability to configure and deploy existing telnet applications on the latest Windows® 10 mobile devices.

"Most organizations within the supply chain have invested years optimizing their enterprise applications," said Steve Bemis, global vice president of sales, Supply Chain Business Unit, Ivanti. "The cost, risk and effort associated with writing new mobile applications to keep up with modern mobile operating systems just isn't feasible. Ivanti Velocity makes it easy for customers to achieve their time and budget milestones when deploying next-generation mobility, minimizing the risks and dependence on IT resources."

New features and benefits available with the release of Ivanti Velocity 2.1 that will enable organizations to deploy their mobile applications across devices and operating systems include:

Windows 10 Support. Many of the newest vehicle- and forklift-mounted computers are standardizing on Windows 10, complementing Android's emerging dominance in rugged handheld computers. Velocity now supports both of these latest generation operating systems.

Many of the newest vehicle- and forklift-mounted computers are standardizing on Windows 10, complementing Android's emerging dominance in rugged handheld computers. Velocity now supports both of these latest generation operating systems. Migrate once, deploy to many devices. For organizations that are using a combination of devices and platforms including Android and Windows 10, Ivanti Velocity enables one time migration of apps for deployment across the preferred mix of mobile operating systems and devices.

For organizations that are using a combination of devices and platforms including Android and Windows 10, Ivanti Velocity enables one time migration of apps for deployment across the preferred mix of mobile operating systems and devices. Support for more new devices and manufacturers. Ivanti Velocity continues to expand the selection of supported mobile computing choices for organizations. This release adds additional device-specific support for offerings from Samsung, Point Mobile and more.

Ivanti Velocity continues to expand the selection of supported mobile computing choices for organizations. This release adds additional device-specific support for offerings from Samsung, Point Mobile and more. Rapid Migration and Modernization. Ivanti Supply Chain's online migration tool makes it easy to migrate existing mobile applications. For example, existing terminal emulation software can be migrated and modernized in as little as 15 minutes.

"As the migration off of Windows Mobile and CE has accelerated, businesses want app migration to be easy, while also flexible," said Bemis. "This latest version of Ivanti Velocity continues to simplify the migration of applications and expand the available selection of new mobile computers, while enabling the business to achieve its goals of improving productivity and accuracy. The bottom line is it makes it easier for a supply chain organization to modernize its operations."

Availability

Ivanti Velocity 2.1 is available now. For more information, visit https://www.ivanti.com/products/velocity.

Ivanti Supply Chain powered by Wavelink

Ivanti Supply Chain helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. The company also unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/supplychain and follow @GoIvanti.

Copyright © 2019, Ivanti. All rights reserved.

Press Contacts:

Amberly Asay Janke

Ivanti

+1 801 727-5257

Amberly.Janke@ivanti.com

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Ivanti

+704 664-2170

ivanti@avistapr.com

SOURCE Ivanti

Related Links

https://www.ivanti.com

