Ivanti Advances Autonomous Endpoint Management with Predictive Remediation to Proactively Reduce Endpoint Risk

The new innovations are underpinned by the AI-powered Neurons Platform to help organizations transform trusted data into guided, governed autonomy and action

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, a global enterprise IT and security software company, announced new product innovations across Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) powered by the Ivanti Neurons platform — including predictive remediation — designed to help IT and security teams act on trusted data through governed, automated workflows with admin control. These new capabilities help reduce operational risk, accelerate remediation and strengthen compliance.

Enterprise IT and security teams face growing cyber risk, AI-accelerated vulnerability discovery and an unprecedented surge in patches. Yet many organizations continue to operate with fragmented tools and disconnected data sources — limiting visibility, slowing remediation and making it harder to prioritize the risks that actually matter.

Ivanti addresses this challenge through Autonomous Endpoint Management, combining Autonomous Patch Management with predictive remediation capabilities, to help teams predict remediation gaps, prioritize the right actions, automate routine patching and remediation workflows, and maintain governance through built-in guardrails.

"AI is only as effective as the data that powers it, and Ivanti's strength in data authority, autonomous workflows and governance is a critical differentiator in the market and why we're leaning into this side of the business," said Dennis Kozak, CEO of Ivanti. "Our customers have made it clear that success in the era of AI requires more than automation alone—it requires bringing together trusted data, rich context, strong governance, and the ability to act with control. Our new capabilities reflect what customers need most right now: the ability to transform endpoint, service and security operations through trusted data authority and governed autonomy."

By serving as the system of record for IT and security teams, Ivanti's latest capabilities have evolved to power the future of AI-driven IT and security operations. Highlights include:

Autonomous Endpoint Management for proactive risk reduction: Ivanti helps organizations shift from reactive endpoint operations to autonomous, outcome-driven management. By unifying endpoint management, digital experience management and self-healing capabilities, Autonomous Endpoint Management enables IT and security teams to continuously discover, assess, prioritize, and remediate IT issues before they impact users.

Autonomous Patch Management with Predictive Remediation: Predictive Remediation represents the next evolution beyond risk-based patching, helping organizations close the gap between risk identification and action. Built on Ivanti's trusted data authority and advanced Autonomous Patch Management capabilities, the new capability helps IT and security teams forecast compliance outcomes, surface remediation blockers before SLA windows close, and translate security priorities into governed, executable patch action—so organizations can reduce reactive firefighting and strengthen their risk posture with greater confidence.

"At ResultsCX, we're focused on using AI and automation to strengthen operations at scale," said Paul Higdon, Vice President, Enterprise Applications at ResultsCX. "Ivanti's continued investment in AI and automation aligns with that vision by helping turn trusted data into action by combining visibility, governance and automation in a unified platform. As vulnerability discovery accelerates and operational complexity grows, Ivanti's solutions help give my team greater confidence in their decisions, the actions they automate and the outcomes they deliver."

For more information, please visit the latest product release page.

About Ivanti

Ivanti is a global enterprise IT and security software company that provides the trusted data authority for AI-driven, autonomous endpoint management. Ivanti connects IT and security operations data in a unified system of record –– giving teams clear visibility of every device in their environment, and the ability to intelligently manage risk. With automated remediation and self-healing capabilities, IT and security teams can agree on governance, proactively and autonomously resolve issues and operate at scale. At the heart of Ivanti's offerings is the AI-powered Ivanti Neurons platform, where authoritative data drives decisions across endpoints, services and exposure––so AI acts on what is known, within pre-defined guardrails. Ivanti fosters an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives are honored and valued, reflecting a commitment to a sustainable future for customers, partners, employees and the planet. Learn more at www.ivanti.com and follow us on social media @GoIvanti.

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SOURCE Ivanti