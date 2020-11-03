Ivanti Expands Management for Endpoints and Workspaces to Simplify IT Processes and Deliver a More Ambient User Experience

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from the datacenter to endpoint to cloud, announces new capabilities for Ivanti® Unified Endpoint Manager and Ivanti User Workspace Manager. New capabilities extend endpoint management features for Windows, Android, Mac, iOS and Linux devices while giving IT teams the ability to deliver a more ambient, personalized device experience for their end-users.

"At Ivanti we are committed to delivering innovation that gives users better experiences and businesses better outcomes," said Alan Braithwaite, senior director, product management, Ivanti. "Our latest releases of Unified Endpoint Manager and User Workspace Manager further simplify the IT management experience while adding robust support for devices of all types, securing and controlling them no matter where and how they are accessing corporate data – all from a single and intuitive console. When combined with the hyper-automated Ivanti Neurons™ platform, these expanded solutions further enable the self-healing, autonomous edge."

Unified Endpoint Manager 2020.1 Service Update 2 delivers timely innovations to support IT teams with greater granular control, regardless of where devices are being used and they automate security to mitigate risk exposure. New features support endpoints of all types, whether users are accessing company data on company-issued or non-issued devices, or operating using home, public or company networks.

New Unified Endpoint Manager enhancements include:

Patch automation and agentless vulnerability scanning help streamline endpoint protection to improve a company's security posture, regardless of where users are working.

and help streamline endpoint protection to improve a company's security posture, regardless of where users are working. MacOS and iOS management enhancements give admins more control, featuring iOS Portal, Apple Business Manager Apps and Books in the Portal, ability to Enable and Remove Activation Lock, iOS device QR code MDM enrollment, ability to reset EPM Agent using a MDM Package and simplified the Apple Push Notification Service (APNS) support.

enhancements give admins more control, featuring iOS Portal, Apple Business Manager Apps and Books in the Portal, ability to Enable and Remove Activation Lock, iOS device QR code MDM enrollment, ability to reset EPM Agent using a MDM Package and simplified the Apple Push Notification Service (APNS) support. Remote control updates now include full-screen capability and Alt+Tab keyboard switching between applications for a better service experience for remote and distributed workers.

updates now include full-screen capability and Alt+Tab keyboard switching between applications for a better service experience for remote and distributed workers. Improved remote Linux management and agent settings enable admins to remotely manage Linux devices without requiring a VPN. Additional features include the ability to schedule inventory, manage software distribution and integrate with Ivanti Patch Manager.

enable admins to remotely manage Linux devices without requiring a VPN. Additional features include the ability to schedule inventory, manage software distribution and integrate with Ivanti Patch Manager. Enhanced Modern Device Management (MDM) simplifies the MDM user interface and end user enrollment process across Android, MacOS and iOS devices.

Ivanti User Workspace Manager 2020.2 has also been enhanced to deliver a more ambient Windows experience for users, wherever they may be working. Building on core User Workspace Manager capabilities, the enhanced solution offers new features to enhance digital workspace management in the areas of user personalization, application control, privilege management and file and data synchronization.

New enhancements in Ivanti User Workspace Manager include:

A Windows Start Menu Designer, Windows Settings sync over VPN, and on-demand Windows 10 privilege elevation capabilities to enhance the user experience

A URL re-Direction for Edge Browser, authenticated web-proxy support, OneDrive Delta API support, and File Director administration tools to increase functionality for IT teams

Ivanti Unified Endpoint Manager and User Workspace Manager updates are available now. To further enhance IT outcomes, these solutions may be used with the Ivanti Neurons platform which features hyper-automation bots to self-heal and self-secure devices and provide proactive support for better user experiences.

Ivanti automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises, in cloud, and at the edge, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

