Ivanti Wavelink Enhances Printer Management Capabilities for the Supply Chain

"Printing is very important within the supply chain today, yet it is a solution that is often forgotten and not well-managed, which can drive up costs when troubleshooting, or if printer supply levels are off target and need to be addressed quickly," said Brandon Black, vice president and general manager, Ivanti Wavelink. "For the first time, through the enhancements that are now available with Ivanti Wavelink Avalanche, we are providing organizations with the ability to manage and discover their printers alongside other rugged devices, including Android-powered mobile picking and inventory management solutions."

New features now available in Ivanti Wavelink Avalanche include:

Firmware Updates - Organizations can quickly and easily complete software updates and ensure proper configuration across all connected printers.

Joe Wilson, vice president of global sales, Ivanti Wavelink, said, "We are pleased to be supporting Zebra through the new features and capabilities now available through Ivanti Avalanche. Ivanti Wavelink Avalanche is a proven solution that delivers powerful management, scalability, and security features to supply chain and warehouses around the world. It is the ideal solution for preventing cost-overruns and reducing outages in the supply chain with its ability to provide robust management for the warehouse's entire Zebra printer infrastructure."

Ivanti Wavelink software enables organizations to leverage modern mobile technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve productivity, picking accuracy, and reduce risks without modifying backend IT systems. It's been deployed with 10,000+ customer on over 5 million devices. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, which automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service cloud to edge. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink and follow @GoIvanti.

