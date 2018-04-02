IVC Filter Lawsuit News: C.R. Bard Ordered to Pay $3.6 Million at Conclusion of First Federal Bellwether Trial, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports

"Our Firm is representing a number of plaintiffs who claim to have suffered life-threatening injuries and complications due to the malfunction of an allegedly defective IVC filter. We were monitoring this case closely and are pleased with the verdict, as it could predict how future juries will decide similar claims involving Bard's products," says Sandy A. Liebhard LLP, a partner at Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing victims of defective drugs and medical devices. The Firm continues to offer free legal reviews to individuals who were seriously injured due to an allegedly defective IVC filter.

C.R. Bard IVC Filter Lawsuits

IVC filters, such as C.R. Bard's G2 product, are intended to be implanted in the inferior vena cava in patients at risk for pulmonary embolism. Once in place, the tiny, wire, cage-like devices intercept blood clots before they can travel to the heart and lungs. Retrievable filters, such as the G2, are intended to be removed from the body once the patient is out of danger.

In 2010, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reported that retrievable IVC filters had been associated with more than 900 adverse events, including incidents of migration, fracture and embolization, and perforation of the inferior vena cava. In 2014, the agency issued a new advisory to remind doctors that retrievable IVC filters should be removed within 29 to 54 days of their implantation

According to court records, the plaintiff in this recently concluded case was implanted with C.R. Bard's G2 filter in 2007. The device subsequently fractured, tilted and migrated, causing one or more of its components to perforate her inferior vena cava. Though she underwent surgery to remove the IVC filter, a piece remains in her body.

The jury convened to hear her case returned its verdict on March 30th, following just 6 ½ hours of deliberations. The panel found C.R. Bard 80% responsible for the harm suffered by the plaintiff, awarding her $1.6 million in actual damages. A hearing on punitive damages was held immediately following the verdict, with the jury subsequently awarding the plaintiff another $2 million.

Individuals who suffered serious complications following implantation of a C.R. Bard IVC filter may be entitled to compensation for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and more.

About Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is a New York-based law firm exclusively representing injured persons in complex individual and class action lawsuits nationwide since 1993. As a national law firm, Bernstein Liebhard LLP possesses all of the legal and financial resources required to successfully challenge billion dollar pharmaceutical and medical device companies. As a result, our attorneys and legal staff have been able to recover more than $3.5 billion on behalf of our clients. Bernstein Liebhard LLP is honored to once again be named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List," recognizing the top plaintiffs firms in the country. This year's nomination marks the thirteenth year the firm has been named to this prestigious annual list.

