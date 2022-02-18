IVD Market in the US Recorded 8.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Increasing Geriatric Population, Chronic & Infectious Diseases to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

IVD Market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Our IVD market in US report covers the following areas:

IVD Market in US 2021-2025: Drivers & challenges



The increasing geriatric population, chronic, and infectious diseases, high demand for personalized medicine, and industry developments will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the stringent regulatory bodies guiding IVD manufacturers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

IVD Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Immunochemistry



Molecular Diagnostics



Tissue Diagnostics



Hematology



Others

Component

Consumables



Instruments



Services

IVD Market in US 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment

The IVD market share growth in the US by the immunochemistry segment will be significant for revenue generation. Immunochemistry is a branch of chemistry, which involves the study of molecular mechanisms and functions of the immune system through interactions between antigens and corresponding antibodies. This technique primarily focuses on identifying and documenting high-resolution cellular components within cells and tissue constituents such as proteins and lipopolysaccharides in clinical diagnostics and medical research laboratories. It is more effective when compared with the effectiveness of traditional enzyme staining techniques as it involves specific antigen-antibody reactions. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

IVD Market in US 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the IVD market in US as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the IVD market in the US during the forecast period.

IVD Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist IVDmarket in us growth during the next five years

Estimation of the IVD market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IVD market in us

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the IVD market in us vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Immunochemistry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Molecular diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tissue diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hematology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corp.

DiaSorin SpA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

