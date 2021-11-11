DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market to grow and reach $22.859 Billion in 2025 according to the "IVF Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global IVF services market.



This report focuses on the IVF services market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the IVF services market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global ivf services market is expected to grow from $12.92 billion in 2020 to $14.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $22.859 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the IVF services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The IVF Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider IVF services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The IVF services market section of the report gives context. It compares the IVF services market with other segments of the IVF services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, IVF services indicators comparison.

Major players in the ivf services market are Ambroise Par Group, amedes MVZ Koln GmbH, AMP Center St Roch, AVA Clinic Scanfert, Bangkok IVF center, Betamedics, Bloom Fertility and Healthcare, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, Biofertility Center, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit).



The IVF services market consists of sales of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide these services. IVF is one of the more widely known types of assisted reproductive technology used to address infertility. IVF is a process of fertilization where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro ("in glass"). Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is the latest technique increasingly used for improving IVF success rate in patients with recurrent implantation failures. PRP is used alongside fertility treatments like IVF to improve the egg quality, uterine lining thickness and endometrial receptivity, and the treatment is primarily for the recurrent implantation failure over multiple IVF cycles. According to an article published by the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics, women treated with PRP experienced a significant improvement in Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) and Antral Follicle Count (AFC) and help improve fertility.



The IVF services market covered in this report is segmented by cycle type into fresh IVF cycles (non-donor); thawed IVF cycles(non-donor); donor egg IVF cycles and by service provider into fertility clinics; hospitals; surgical centers; clinical research institutes.



In June 2018, Virtus Health, an Australia-based Assisted Reproductive Services (ARS) provider, has acquired Trianglen Fertility Clinic, a Denmark-based fertility clinic for a deal amount of AUD43 million ($32.13 million). The acquisition is expected to reinforce the Virtus international growth strategy and the expansion of the Virtus model. Trianglen fertility clinic was established in 1993 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in FY2017, Trianglen fertility clinic performed 1,292 cycles in egg retrieval and 366 frozen embryo transfers.



The rising infertility rate contributed to the growth of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) services market. Infertility is known as the inability to conceive within 12 months. The global fertility rates fell from 3.2 live births per woman in 1990 to 2.5 live births per woman in 2019. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, around 12 to 13 couples in 100 have a problem in conceiving. Moreover, according to the Indian Journal of Community Medicine, 15 to 20 million infertility cases are in India alone. The rising infertility rate made people resort to IVF services contributing to the growth of the market.



The high cost of IVF services limits the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market. For instance, the cost of a basic IVF package ranges from $4,700 to $20,000, and the average price in the USA is around $12,000. The total cost of a single IVF cycle can range between $8,000 to $30,000. According to FertilityIQ, in 2018, the cost of IVF services was around $22,000, which is now increasing. In emerging economies like India, the cost of IVF services ranges from INR 70,000 to INR 300,000. The high cost of IVF services makes it unavailable to low- and middle-income populations negatively affecting the IVF services' market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. IVF Services Market Characteristics



3. IVF Services Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on IVF Services



5. IVF Services Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global IVF Services Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global IVF Services Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. IVF Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global IVF Services Market, Segmentation By Cycle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6.2. Global IVF Services Market, Segmentation By Service Provider, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6.3. Global IVF Services Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7. IVF Services Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global IVF Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global IVF Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



