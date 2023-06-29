IVFAustralia Selects Cryoport as Exclusive Supply Chain Solutions Provider

SYDNEY and NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IVFAustralia, an Australian-based provider of full-service fertility care, IVF and related services as part of the Virtus Health network, and Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative temperature-controlled supply chain solutions supporting the life sciences, reproductive medicine and animal health industries, today announced that IVFAustralia has selected Cryoport as its exclusive supply chain solutions partner for its global reproductive material shipments.

The multi-year agreement provides IVFAustralia and its fertility patients with the most advanced cryogenic shipping service in the world. Cryoport's ISO-certified risk mitigation process ensures safe, end-to-end transport of reproductive materials across the entire Virtus Health network.

"IVFAustralia is at the forefront of innovations that ensure risk mitigation for our patients," said Kate Munnings, CEO of Virtus Health. "Always employing the latest technologies and in keeping with the Fertility Society of Australia and New Zealand's issued recommendations around advanced data logging, chain of custody and condition monitoring that should be followed while transporting cryopreserved gametes and embryos, we have chosen Cryoport as our exclusive supply chain solutions provider. Its scientifically engineered shippers enable state-of-the-art GPS monitoring, internal temperature tracking and 24/7 logistics monitoring that meet the guidelines of the most rigorous regulatory agencies."

Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, continued, "IVFAustralia is the first full-service fertility care company in Australia to embrace our best-in-class technology for safely transporting valuable reproductive materials for families around the globe. IVFAustralia is part of Virtus Health, the largest provider of fertility services in Australia and, with a growing presence in Singapore, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Denmark, our selection is a true testament to Cryoport's ability to provide the highest-quality services for fertility patients everywhere. We look forward to working closely with IVFAustralia to ensure that that every detail, from start to finish, is handled with the utmost care and protection it deserves."

About Cryoport, Inc

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry supporting life-saving cell and gene therapies across the research, clinical and commercial spectrum. With 48 strategic locations covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform provides mission-critical solutions, services, and products to the biopharma/pharma, animal health, and reproductive medicine markets worldwide. In addition to its standard setting supply chain solutions, Cryoport is the world's largest manufacturer of cryogenic systems and one of the largest life science focused specialty couriers.

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com

About Virtus Health

Virtus Health Limited brings together leading clinicians, scientists, researchers and support staff to provide the very best in fertility care, IVF and related services. The company is the largest provider of fertility services in Australia, Ireland & Denmark with a growing presence in Singapore & the United Kingdom. Brands within the Virtus Health group include Queensland Fertility Group, IVFAustralia, Melbourne IVF, TasIVF, The Fertility Centre, Sims IVF, Complete Fertility, Trianglen Clinic, Aagaard Fertility Clinic and Virtus Fertility Centre in Singapore.

