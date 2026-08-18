Ivim Health Named a 2026-2027 U.S. News & World Report Best GLP-1 Telehealth Platform

The rating comes days after Ivim was named No. 38 on the Inc. 5000, and follows nearly 40,000 Trustpilot patient reviews averaging 4.9 stars

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report names Ivim Health a Best GLP-1 Telehealth Platform in its inaugural 2026-2027 ratings.

The rating comes days after Inc. named Ivim No. 38 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 and the No. 3 fastest-growing healthcare company in America.

US News Best GLP-1 Telehealth Platform Badge

Both are outside assessments of something Ivim's patients have been describing on their own for years. Nearly 40,000 have reviewed the company on Trustpilot, averaging 4.9 stars, with 94 percent of those reviews at five stars.

"Recognition from U.S. News and from Inc. is gratifying, and I am not going to pretend otherwise," said Anthony Kantor, Co-Founder and CEO of Ivim Health. "Our patients said it first, though. Nearly 40,000 of them have written publicly about what happened when they came to us for care. That is the scorecard I care about most."

U.S. News evaluated 20 telehealth platforms offering FDA-approved, brand-name GLP-1s using 14,161 data points and feedback from more than 1,200 active GLP-1 telehealth users. Platforms were scored on a 5-point scale across six pillars: clinical support (25%), screening rigor (20%), transparency (17%), insurance assistance (15%), supplemental care (13%), and overall customer satisfaction (10%).

"U.S. News put the most weight on clinical support and screening. That's the right call," said Dr. Jessica Duncan, Chief Medical Officer at Ivim Health. "Writing the prescription is the easy part. The outcome depends on what happens next: someone watching how you respond and adjusting your plan. That's the difference between a medication and actual care."

Ivim published two peer-reviewed studies on that care protocol in Obesity Pillars earlier this year, covering more than 2,000 patients.

"With consumer demand for weight management solutions at an all-time high, highlighting quality and clinical integrity is essential," said Gretel Schueller, managing editor of health at U.S. News. "These Best GLP-1 Telehealth Platforms have distinguished themselves by demonstrating high standards across clinical oversight, transparent pricing and patient support. Earning a top rating reflects their commitment to helping patients navigate quality GLP-1 care."

The U.S. News ratings serve as an independent resource for consumers. Patients considering GLP-1 treatment should consult with their primary care provider to ensure any online platform meets their individual medical needs.

To explore the full ratings and methodology, visit Best GLP-1 Telehealth Platforms. For additional information on treatment options, check out U.S. News' GLP-1 Consumer Guide.

About Ivim Health

Ivim Health is a national virtual healthcare provider specializing in individualized weight care, hormone health, and the treatment of cardiometabolic conditions including obesity. With nearly 100 licensed medical providers across all 50 states, including board-certified Obesity Medicine Physicians and Nurse Practitioners, Ivim delivers comprehensive, outcomes-focused care through its telehealth platform. Its programs span GLP-1 weight care, Women's Hormone Health, and Men's Hormone Health, each built on the same care model that pairs clinical treatment with ongoing coaching and support. Ivim holds a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot across nearly 40,000 verified reviews, among the highest ratings of any telehealth weight loss platform on the site.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is thetrusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE Ivim Health