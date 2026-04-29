Ivo Outperforms Claude for Word in Independent Contract Review Benchmark

In a blind study scored by senior attorneys, Ivo delivered high-quality contract review at scale, supporting legal teams while significantly outperforming Claude for Word

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivo, the AI-powered contract intelligence platform for enterprise legal teams, today released the results of an independent, third-party benchmark evaluating AI-powered contract review performance.

Contract review represents most of the work for in-house legal teams, with enterprises reviewing thousands of agreements each year. As AI tools rapidly enter the market, critical questions have emerged. Can they reliably handle real contract work at the level legal teams require? Can general AI tools like Claude for Word match the performance of purpose-built legal systems in real contract workflows?

Conducted in April 2026, the study compared how Ivo, Claude for Word (Opus 4.6), and a practicing Special Counsel at an Am Law 25 firm reviewed 19 real, anonymized contracts. The outputs were scored in a blind review by three judges, who were all technology transactions attorneys with recent experience either working with an Am Law 100 firm or serving as in-house counsel at technology companies.

Results at a glance (scores out of 10):

Human attorney: 4.56

Ivo: 4.52

Claude for Word: 3.50

The human attorney completed the 19 contract reviews in approximately 10 hours. Ivo reviewed a single contract in an average of 2 minutes and 45 seconds, demonstrating how AI can reduce manual workload while maintaining quality output in structured contract workflows. Claude reviewed a single contract in an average of 4 minutes and 53 seconds.

"For years, legal teams have been asked to trust AI without a clear way to measure it," said Min-Kyu Jung, Co-founder and CEO of Ivo. "We designed this benchmark to change that by putting real tools against real work, judged by real attorneys. What's emerging is not a replacement for lawyers, but a new way to scale high-quality legal work, where AI handles repeatable tasks and legal teams can focus on strategy, negotiations, and client outcomes."

About the Study

All three participants reviewed the same 19 contracts spanning NDAs, MSAs, DPAs, and other commercial agreement types. Judges scored outputs on five criteria—Issue Spotting, Surgical Redlining, Formatting Retention, Judgment, and Comments—on a scale of 1 to 10. The final scores represent the mean across all three judges. Participants were anonymized during the evaluation to ensure unbiased scoring and eliminate reviewer bias.

The playbooks were provided as system configuration for Ivo and as a user prompt for Claude for Word, reflecting real-world deployment conditions, including how legal teams configure and use these tools in practice rather than an abstract model-to-model comparison.

Key Findings

Purpose-built legal AI outperforms general AI

Ivo outperformed Claude for Word across all evaluation criteria. The results underscore the advantage of domain-specific systems, where years of investment in legal logic, workflows, and formatting translate into more consistent, reliable outputs for legal teams.

The largest gap was in surgical redlining and legal judgment

Ivo consistently selected stronger legal positions and demonstrated deeper contextual understanding in complex agreements, helping teams reduce review cycles and improve consistency across contracts—areas where general-purpose AI showed limitations.

Ivo delivers high-quality contract review at scale

The near-identical scores between Ivo and the human reviewer suggest Ivo can consistently execute core contract review tasks at a high level, supporting legal teams by reducing manual workloads and improving efficiency.

Objective performance data in legal AI remains rare. This benchmark provides a transparent, real-world evaluation of how purpose-built systems and general AI tools perform on everyday legal work, giving teams a clearer basis for adoption decisions.

About Ivo

Ivo is an enterprise-grade AI-powered contract intelligence platform that enables legal and business teams to move faster, reduce risk, and unlock revenue by transforming contracts into streamlined, insight-driven workflows.

Founded in New Zealand and headquartered in San Francisco, Ivo is powered by one of the industry's most accurate and comprehensive AI engines and helps organizations surface risk instantly, accelerate negotiation cycles, and remove bottlenecks. By delivering intelligent automation across the contract lifecycle, Ivo gives companies a faster path to revenue growth.

SOURCE Ivo AI, Inc.