Ivory Innovations Releases Groundbreaking Resource to Help Cities Streamline Development and Tackle Housing Crisis

"The Little Book of Low-Cost, High-Impact Housing Solutions" offers municipalities practical, implementable recommendations to dramatically reduce time and costs in housing development

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivory Innovations , an operating foundation and academic center based at the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business, today announced the availability of " The Little Book of Low-Cost, High-Impact Housing Solutions ," a free comprehensive guide offering municipalities across the nation practical solutions to simplify and accelerate housing development. The book identifies six key areas that most impact the cost of time in housing development and provides actionable frameworks that cities can implement immediately.

"We know how challenging it can be to build housing, but we're extremely encouraged by the many cities that are breaking the mold and stepping up using innovative approaches that are cutting down on the time it takes to entitle, approve and permit new homes," said Clark Ivory, CEO of Ivory Homes and co-founder of Ivory Innovations. "We're especially impressed by the six cities featured in our case studies who are sharing not only solutions but best practices for how to innovate and lead on housing affordability."

Co-founded by Clark Ivory and Abby Ivory in 2018, Ivory Innovations created this resource in response to the urgent need for cities to rethink development processes that have become increasingly complex, expensive and time-consuming. The book features real-world case studies from innovative cities including Austin, South Bend, Portland, Sacramento, Minneapolis and Columbus, demonstrating proven strategies that have successfully accelerated housing production.

Mr. Ivory added, "The Little Book is an easy-to-read, engaging resource that leverages our experience navigating local development approvals and working with public and private entities to provide cities with proven solutions that can dramatically reduce both the timelines and costs of housing development. We can no longer wait to see if the housing supply will increase – we must innovate our way out of this emergency now."

"What makes this resource unique is its focus on actionable implementation that municipal departments can immediately put into practice," said Amy Tomasso, Director of Policy Innovation for Ivory Innovations. "From planning departments creating pre-approved architectural plans to city managers establishing Public Improvement Districts, the lessons and case studies in this book provide a roadmap for dramatically improving development processes."

The Little Book outlines six critical solutions for reducing development timelines and costs–with detailed action checklists for each:

Streamline Approval Processes – Implementing fast-track reviews, permitting software and third-party reviews Simplify Design Standards – Creating pre-approved architectural plans, reducing parking minimums, garage and other design standards Build Infill on Existing Infrastructure – Maximizing current infrastructure capacity for new housing and incentivizing infill Plan for Smart Density – Updating zoning to enable diverse, denser housing types Partnering on Housing Solutions – Exploring innovative financing and public-private partnerships Employ New Construction Methods – Leveraging modular and manufactured housing technologies

"The Little Book of Low-Cost, High Impact Housing Solutions" is designed specifically for city managers, mayors, community development professionals, planning commissioners and housing advocates who are passionate about making a difference in their communities. Each solution chapter includes detailed case studies, municipal action checklists and specific implementation steps that cities can pilot immediately.

"We've seen cities like Austin eliminate site plan reviews, which can add months to review timelines for certain projects," said Ms. Tomasso. "In South Bend, the city created a 'Sears Catalog' of pre-approved house plans that eliminate discretionary reviews. These aren't theoretical concepts – they're proven strategies that cities across the country are using right now to build more homes faster and more affordably."

Key findings highlighted in the book include how delays in development processes inflate costs and often kill projects before they start, with the most highly regulated places experiencing three times longer average delays between application and approval compared to the least regulated areas. The resource emphasizes that time is money in housing development, and how cities that understand this relationship are finding innovative ways to reduce friction while maintaining quality and safety standards.

"The Little Book of Low-Cost, High-Impact Housing Solutions" is available now as a free digital download. Hard copies can also be purchased through Ivory Innovations at ivoryinnovations.org/thelittlebook .

About Ivory Innovations

Ivory Innovations is both an operating foundation and an academic center based at the University of Utah's David Eccles School of Business. Our mission is to catalyze high-impact innovations in housing affordability. We bridge research and industry to support cross-sector solutions, provide recognition and funding for groundbreaking ideas, engage a global student population and contribute directly to the development of affordable housing in Utah. To learn more, visit ivoryinnovations.org .

