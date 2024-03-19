ivWatch Named to Fast Company's List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

IV safety company joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell, and more

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ivWatch announced today that it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 and #6 in their list of the top 10 most innovative medical device companies.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"Since 2010, ivWatch has single-mindedly pursued our mission to improve IV safety around the globe, and receiving this extremely prestigious award is a testament to the unparalleled ingenuity and commitment of our incredible team at ivWatch," said Gary Warren, the company's President and CEO. "With 69 patents and the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked device addressing the silent epidemic of IV injury, we are progressing toward becoming the standard of care in this area across all hospital environments globally, similar to how pulse oximeters went from being rarely used in the 1990s to ubiquitous today."

Among ivWatch's recent accomplishments are its implementation at three of the top 10 children's hospitals in the U.S., the completion of over 30 clinical studies validating its technology, and its expansion to over 10 regions globally, including more than 60 clinical environments in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has also received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the detection of iron sucrose extravasation events by its patented SmartTouch Sensor and patient monitoring system.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies package is available online , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

About ivWatch, LLC

Founded in 2010 and holding nearly 70 patents, ivWatch developed a first-of-its-kind Class II medical device, cleared by the FDA and CE-marked that uses visible and near-infrared light and a predictive algorithm to continuously monitor peripheral IVs and aid in the early detection of IV infiltration and extravasation events. These events are common and can lead to severe consequences ranging from dosing errors, scarring, skin staining, nerve damage, amputation, and even death.

The ivWatch patient monitoring system performs over 18,000 checks per hour for signs of IV infiltration and extravasation, notifying healthcare workers of fluid leaking outside of the vein in real-time to reduce severe adverse outcomes.

In 2023, the company surpassed more than 30 clinical bodies of evidence. It was also awarded a PM360 Innovative Health Award in the Health-Tech/Non-Consumer category and named a Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Award finalist for medical device innovation. To learn more, visit www.ivWatch.com .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

