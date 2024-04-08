ivWatch Technology Demonstrates High Sensitivity in UK's Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Prevents 100% of IV Infiltration and Extravasation Events

Published in British Journal of Nursing, this study shows the company's patented patient monitoring system detecting IV infiltrations and extravasations before clinicians, which 'overwhelmingly improved infusion safety'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in the peer-reviewed British Journal of Nursing this month examines several important metrics that describe the performance of the ivWatch patient monitoring system for IV infiltrations and extravasations in the United Kingdom's Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, IVAS infusion unit from August 2023 until January 2024. The IVAS infusion unit administers a range of IV therapy infusions.

Extravasation and infiltration: under-recognised complications of intravenous therapy

The initial two-week phase of the study found that continuous infusion site monitoring using the ivWatch system detected infiltration and extravasation events earlier than relying on intermittent visual observation alone and that detection occurred in 100% of IV infiltration events before a clinician could visually detect the event. A total of 206 infusions and 214 peripheral IV sites were monitored via ivWatch's SmartTouch Sensor for a total of 357 hours. The device captured 15 infiltrations in the 214 peripheral IV sites monitored, all caught in the very early stages so that most patients had little, if any, pain or discomfort with no extravasation injuries.

According to study author Andrew Barton, NHS nurse consultant, IV Therapy and Vascular Access, and National Infusion and Vascular Access Society (NIVAS) chair, "All the patients who returned for multiple infusions during the two-week study requested the use of ivWatch. Their feedback was that the use of ivWatch made them feel more safe about receiving their infusion. The infusion nurses also felt reassured by the use of ivWatch, as it gave them peace of mind, too. One staff member said it was like having a second pair of eyes to monitor the infusion site."

ivWatch technology uses a predictive algorithm and visible and near-infrared light to detect changes in the optical properties of the tissue around an IV site and notifies clinicians in real time to check the IV site if changes are detected.

The ivWatch system has been clinically tested and proven in laboratory and real-world settings, demonstrating high sensitivity and specificity across various patient populations. The system's continuous monitoring and early detection capabilities have the potential to significantly reduce the severity of IV infiltrations and extravasations, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

The study was extended to a second phase for an additional five months. The data collected for the first and second phases of the study included a total of 3507 hours of monitoring time for 2254 monitored IVs. One hundred and twenty-two (122) red Check IV notifications were issued, demonstrating a 5.4% infiltration and extravasation rate.

Barton concluded, "The use of ivWatch has overwhelmingly improved infusion safety within the infusion unit. In a unit where peripheral vascular access devices are placed with ultrasound as a standard of practice, vessel assessment is routinely undertaken and longer-length PIVCs are used, the risk of extravasation is already mitigated. For ivWatch to identify and prevent injuries occurring in 5.4% of the infusion activity is compelling. The patients and staff have even higher confidence in the safety of the infusion therapy they are giving and receiving. The ivWatch study has demonstrated how successful the technology is, with 122 definite infiltration and extravasation injuries prevented and further potential yellow alerts averting 59 more. Based on this outcome, extravasation and infiltration injuries during IV therapy can be prevented."

In his first public discussion of the study results, Andrew will headline a speaking engagement at the 8th World Congress on Vascular Access (WoCoVA) in Prague on April 18 from 16:00 to 16:45 in Forum Hall. The speech, entitled "Pain is Not an Option: Changing How to Monitor IVs for Extravasations," will highlight the new National Infusion and Vascular Access Society (NIVAS) UK Extravasation Toolkit he and his team developed as a modern advancement to patient safety and care for IVs. He will show how hospitals can use this model for developing their own extravasation toolkits. Gary Warren, President and CEO of ivWatch, will also provide a brief overview of the continuous monitoring technology used in the study.

The article, entitled "Extravasation and infiltration: under-recognized complications of intravenous therapy," can be viewed here.

To learn more about ivWatch, visit www.ivWatch.com.

SOURCE ivWatch, LLC