Ivy College of Business Names Berta Aldrich Women in Business Inspiration Award Winner For 2020

"Berta's passion for creating high-performing teams and programs in the workplace that maximizes both the talent of women and men has been a common theme throughout her career," says Pat Sullivan. "Her unique approach to leadership has created an extraordinary impact on individuals, the workplace, and community. On behalf of the PAG family and executive team, we could not be more excited for Berta to be recognized with this award."

Established in 2018, the Ivy Women in Business Award honor individuals, businesses, or organizations serving as champions to inspire, lead, and encourage women. In addition to the Ivy College of Business Inspiration Award, the Outstanding Young Alumna Award, and Women in Business Champion Award will be presented during a special event on March 25 at the Iowa State University Alumni Center in Ames, Iowa.

"We have made progress for women in the workplace, but there is much more to be done to create gender-balanced, high performing teams within our organizations. This includes redesigning expectations for today's diverse workforce that allows all of our talent the same opportunity and advancement to the highest levels of impact and leadership," says Berta Aldrich. "At PAG, our executive team shares this commitment and will continue to leverage our resources to educate and advocate within the financial services community," says Aldrich.

Private Advisor Group's mission is to help advisors grow their business by providing a suite of services that enables them to stay focused on their clients. In 2019, PAG was ranked #3 on Barron's Top 50 RIA firms and named as one of the fastest-growing firms by WealthManagement.com.

Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG has quickly become an industry standard for advisors seeking independence. The firm has grown to over $19 billion in assets under management (AUM), while supporting more than 650 advisors as of December 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

