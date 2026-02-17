Ivy Hall to Host First-Ever Cannabis Wedding & Vow Renewal Celebration: "Weed Love to Marry You"

Chicago's leading dispensary invites couples to celebrate love, cannabis, and connection in a one-of-a-kind ceremony experience at The Greenhouse Loft

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Hall , a leading cannabis dispensary brand in Illinois, today unveiled their Weed Love to Marry You marathon event. A one-of-a-kind wedding and vow renewal experience marrying the worlds of love and cannabis. Taking place on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at Chicago's premier wedding venue, The GreenHouse Loft, the event will feature four couples celebrating their love in a unique, immersive ceremony experience that blends traditional vows with cannabis culture.

The response to the event was extraordinary, with over 200 couples applying to participate, showcasing the enthusiasm for a celebration that unites love and cannabis culture. The selected couples will each enjoy a full-service wedding or vow renewal ceremony with up to 20 guests, featuring cannabis-friendly consumption, curated culinary and cocktail pairings, brand partnerships, and a thoughtfully designed celebratory environment.

"At Ivy Hall, we set out to reimagine what it means to celebrate love in the cannabis era," said Jonny Boucher, Director of Marketing for Ivy Hall. "After working in this industry for so many years, I've seen firsthand how cannabis brings people together. I've even watched relationships and marriages bloom through it! This event is about honoring that spirit of connection, creativity, and community, and giving couples a moment that truly reflects their story with cannabis culture woven in."

Event Highlights Include:

A bespoke ceremony in the Ivy Lounge at The GreenHouse Loft with full wedding production

On-site consumption curated for couples and their guests

Elevated refreshments, including cannabis-infused bites and cocktails

Free coffee from Dark Matter Coffee

Pop-up experiences featuring local cannabis-brand partners and activations

Music, ambiance, and conviviality tailored to each couple's narrative

Four time-slot options to fit different style preferences: 9:00 AM (Early Riser), 12:00 PM (High Noon), 4:20 PM (OG), and 7:00 PM (Night Toker)

With the experiential retail movement expanding in the cannabis sector, Ivy Hall continues to push boundaries and create activations that engage both lifestyle and culture. Weed Love to Marry You is a signature example of how Ivy Hall continues to be at the intersection of innovative experiences and community-first ethos.

ABOUT IVY HALL

Ivy Hall is the sensory dispensary that appreciates the experience of cannabis in its entirety, a friendly neighborhood destination that embraces the true, all-around appeal of lifting one's spirits. Where it's not about feeling "it", it's about feeling good. Ivy Hall offers high-quality cannabis products, education, and personalized service, a respite from the real world for guests with higher standards. Ivy Hall is ushering in a new wave of dispensaries that focus more on the experiential rather than the transactional, an approachable alternative to the more sterile and intimidating storefronts of yesterday. Through its signature loyalty program, The Charter Club, Ivy Hall rewards its community with exclusive perks, curated offers, special access to events, and personalized incentives designed to elevate every visit. Ivy Hall Dispensary brings its commitment to excellence, equity and inclusion to ten open retail locations in Illinois. To learn more about Ivy Hall Dispensary and its wide array of services and products, please visit https://ivyhalldispensary.com/ .

