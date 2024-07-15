Ivy Rehab Achieves Historic 100% Board Certification Exam Pass Rate

Leading the Way in Clinical Excellence Across Four Residency Programs

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab is proud to announce an unprecedented achievement: a 100% pass rate on the physical therapy board certified specialist exam across four of our premier residency programs. This milestone underscores Ivy's commitment to excellence in patient care and professional development.

The four residency programs achieving this remarkable success are Ivy-Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) Orthopedic Physical Therapy, Ivy-HSS Sports Physical Therapy, Ivy Pediatric Physical Therapy, and Ivy Oncology Physical Therapy. Each program has demonstrated unparalleled dedication to training and preparing the next generation of physical therapists, ensuring they possess the highest level of expertise and readiness to deliver exceptional patient care.

"Our 100% pass rate is a testament to the rigorous training and outstanding support provided by our residency programs," said Christina Bentrewicz, Director of Residency Programs. "We are incredibly proud of all 35 residents and the faculty who have guided them to this achievement. This success highlights Ivy's leadership to advance clinical education and clinical practice."

Ivy's residency programs provide residents with a unique opportunity to learn from world-class clinicians and researchers. Our programs offer a blend of didactic learning, clinical mentorship, and hands-on patient care, equipping residents with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their specialty areas.

As we celebrate this milestone, Ivy is excited to announce that applications are now open for our next cohort of residency programs, which start in January 2025. The available programs include:

Ivy-HSS Orthopedic PT

Ivy-HSS Sports PT

Ivy Pediatric OT, PT, and SLP

Ivy Pelvic Health

Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit our residency programs page to learn more about the application process, program details, and the benefits of joining Ivy.

About Ivy Rehab Network

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth in communities seeking improved access to care via investment in teams and partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values and a culture of being "All About the People." For more information, visit www.ivyrehab.com.

