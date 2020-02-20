Ivy Rehab and HSS Jointly Launch Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency Program

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy ("Ivy"), a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services, is proud to announce that it has partnered with the world renowned Hospital for Special Surgery ("HSS") to launch the "HSS and Ivy Rehab Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency Program".

This intensive, one-year didactic and mentorship-based program was created jointly by HSS and Ivy to contribute to the professional development of clinicians in the field of orthopedic physical therapy. This program utilizes HSS curriculum and follows APTA guidelines. Additionally, the program prepares residents to successfully complete the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists Orthopedic Certified Specialist ("OCS") examination to attain board certification that is held by less than 7% of all physical therapists across the United States.

"The HSS curriculum will be the didactic foundation for the program," said JeMe Cioppa-Mosca, Senior Vice President of Rehabilitation at HSS. "Working collaboratively with Ivy to advance the skillsets of physical therapists through continued learning is the mission of our residency program."

The inaugural class of residents consists of 8 physical therapists individually selected through a rigorous application process. Each resident has been partnered with an expert clinician who will serve as their personal mentor throughout the course of their residency. Residents are required to complete a minimum of 300 hours of didactic content and 150 hours of one-on-one mentoring. This level of intensive training will establish a team of highly trained orthopedic clinical specialists and professional leaders across the Ivy Rehab Network.

"The unique collaboration between HSS and Ivy on the creation of our Orthopedic Residency Program raises the bar for advanced clinical education and training for our physical therapists," said Troy Bage, Ivy's COO. "The best-in-class training, hands-on treatment techniques and cohort-based learning are all designed to develop top-tier clinicians through the program. Ivy is truly honored to have partnered with a world leader in HSS to develop this residency program."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of over 225 best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is made up of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a common mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People".

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the tenth consecutive year) and No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2019-2020), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2019-2020). An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut, and the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. www.HSS.edu.

