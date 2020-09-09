Ivy Rehab Becomes In-Network Provider with Aetna in Illinois

"It's important to everyone here at Ivy that we are endlessly focused on ways that we can improve the experiences of our current patients, while simultaneously making our industry-leading services available to new patients as well," said Jeremy VanDevender, Chief Development Officer for Ivy. "Throughout the summer we've worked to expand our in-network status with several additional providers including Aetna, and we are excited for many more patients to gain access to the highest caliber of care offered at Ivy's facilities."

"Our company mission is to inspire and enable people to live life to the fullest," said Ivy's COO Troy Bage. "As we continue to expand the payers that we are in-network with, we are able to reach even more patients with this mission. We are very proud to be a part of many communities in Illinois and we look forward to serving our Aetna patients with the highest quality care."

Ivy's 17 clinics in Illinois are located in the Chicagoland and Central Illinois areas, and are staffed with expertly trained therapists, using cutting-edge equipment and treatments. With patient satisfaction at the forefront, access to care is available within 24 hours, with or without a prescription.

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of over 225 best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy clinics located throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in great new partners who embrace our mission, vision, and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 39 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates.

