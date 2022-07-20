Ivy Rehab Becomes the Largest Outpatient Pediatric Rehabilitation Provider through Partnership with the Theraplay Family of Companies

The Theraplay Family of Companies offers physical, speech, and occupational therapy at its 31 clinics across Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The clinics are represented by the four brands: The Children's Therapy Center, Fleming Therapy Services, Positive Steps Therapy, and Theraplay. Its skilled pediatric clinicians offer individualized therapy services in a play-focused environment, improving the lives of thousands of children and their families.

"We are passionate about delivering the highest quality of care and are thrilled to be able to expand the delivery of this care through the partnership with Ivy Rehab for Kids. This partnership will allow our team access to Ivy Rehab's clinician growth programs in leadership and in-house pediatric residencies," said Sandra Ryan, CEO for the Theraplay Family of Companies. "The opportunities for knowledge-sharing and collaboration will empower our teams to provide the finest care for the children and families we serve."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

About Theraplay Family of Companies

Founded in 1991, Theraplay's mission has always been to enable children and adolescents to maximize their potential through functional, play-based therapy. Our occupational, physical, and speech therapy services, along with feeding and concussion rehabilitation programs, and early intervention have helped improve the lives of thousands of children and their families.

Edgemont Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to the Theraplay Family of Companies in the transaction.

Contact Information:

