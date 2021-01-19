Ivy Rehab Expands Aetna Partnership, Becomes In-Network Provider in Connecticut

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy ("Ivy"), a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services, is proud to announce that as of January 11th, it is now an in-network provider with Aetna Health Plans in Connecticut. Aetna patients at all of Ivy's clinics in the state will now enjoy in-network benefits, while receiving best-in-class care that Ivy is known for.

"It's been a great experience working with the OrthoNet Aetna CT leaders," said Jackie Curatolo, Ivy's Director of Payer Relations. "I look forward in continuing our partnership. This is a great opportunity for Ivy to further serve our Aetna patient population in Connecticut."



"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the leadership at Ivy Rehab to offer their extensive suite of services to Aetna Connecticut members," said Robert Lombard, Director of Provider Service Operations at OrthoNet, LLC.

Ivy is rapidly expanding its footprint in Connecticut, with 8 clinics currently open, and several additional facilities set to open their doors in the coming months. Ivy has also recently opened the state's first Ivy Rehab for Kids HSS Pediatric Therapy Center of Excellence, a pediatric-focused clinic built in partnership with the Hospital for Special Surgery.



"Our goal at Ivy has always been to expand opportunities for patients to gain access to the highest quality of care in the communities we serve," said Erin Kenney, Ivy's VP of Operations. "We are so excited to partner with Aetna as we grow our presence in Connecticut."



"Broadening our partnership with Aetna into Connecticut is an important step forward in Ivy's continued mission of providing top-tier care to our patients and communities," said Kerrie Glassman, Ivy's Regional Director of Operations for Central NY and CT.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics located throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."



